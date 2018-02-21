Shah Rukh Khan steals humanoid robot Sophia’s heart; read his witty reply on Twitter

Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan said to his first humanoid robot fan Sophia! (Source: SRKUniverse/Twitter, Salah Ghrissi/Wikimedia Commons) Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan said to his first humanoid robot fan Sophia! (Source: SRKUniverse/Twitter, Salah Ghrissi/Wikimedia Commons)

Call him the Badshaah of Bollywood or the King of Hearts, Shah Rukh Khan is not only popular among Indians but also people around the world. However, the 52-year-old actor seems to stolen the heart of a robot too. Sophia, the world’s first ever artificial intelligence-powered humanoid, recently confessed that her favourite actor was none other than SRK.

The robot, which is developed Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, took part in the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) that took place in Hyderabad. On being asked as to who was her favourite movie star — both Bollywood and Hollywood — she promptly responded with “Shah Rukh Khan”. The video of her interaction has been going viral on social media and Twitter handle SRKUniverse also tweeted out the video.

Watch the video here:

We have to say, @RealSophiaRobot has a good choice! Watch to find out who the World’s FIRST Artificial Intelligence powered humanoid robot’s favourite Bollywood actor is 🤖❤✨pic.twitter.com/Dr3e9ssKCD — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) February 20, 2018

However, Sophia’s confession did not go unnoticed and King Khan himself decided to acknowledge her. In response to the video, he tweeted, “Public declaration of love for a ‘lady’ who has come to my country, India. U Simulate me, every bit and byte of u, Sophia.”

Public declaration of love for a ‘lady’ who has come to my country, India. U Simulate me, every bit and byte of u, Sophia. http://t.co/HxAhTORpHD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2018

What are your thoughts about it? Tell us in the comments below.

