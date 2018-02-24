‘Winning that beard game’: Shah Rukh Khan met Uber CEO and Twitterati lost their calm

Shah Rukh Khan met Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, and Twitterati were impressed. (Source: Dara Khosrowshahi/Twitter) Shah Rukh Khan met Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, and Twitterati were impressed. (Source: Dara Khosrowshahi/Twitter)

Time and again, Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with his charismatic charm. Not only does Bollywood’s King Khan have fans in India, but all across the globe too. With more than 33 million followers on Twitter, Khan has a mesmerising way of showing love to his fans on the social media platform with his wit and sarcasm. But recently, a fan went overboard to show his excitement of meeting the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ on Twitter and Twitterati could totally relate to him. Wondering who it was?

Just after meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Khan met Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi during his two-day visit to India. The business tycoon took to Twitter to share a picture with the actor and captioned it, “This is the part where the fancy CEO tries to look cool by posing with Bollywood superstar @iamsrk, the King Khan himself.”

This is the part where the the fancy CEO tries to look cool by posing with Bollywood superstar @iamsrk, the King Khan himself. Note to self: gotta work on my haircut … pic.twitter.com/K8eliu0aa9 — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 23, 2018

In no time, the tweet went viral and collected more than 4,000 likes on Twitter, at the time of writing. As soon as SRK caught a glimpse of his adorable gesture, he replied to his tweet saying, “You are cooler than the ‘King’ my man. Great to meet you.”

You are cooler than the ‘King’ my man. Great to meet you. http://t.co/qheyrOrL5G — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 23, 2018

What’s more, the meeting of the Bollywood superstar and the Uber CEO left many starry-eyed. Read some reactions here.

Two of my favorite people in one place! — Abe Anwar (@StartupAbe) February 23, 2018

But you win the beard contest, DK! — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) February 23, 2018

Haircut won’t change much 😜King Khan will still beat the most. However on your first trip to India 🇮🇳 please share what you liked about the Country the most. — Saurabh Tiwari (@Saurabh_2211) February 23, 2018

Glad that charging riders $7.58 for their $7.15 minimum fares in Jacksonville and all those 20% driver commissions that somehow pay Uber 50%+ could make your bromance possible! — The Uber Sensei (@TheUberSensei1) February 24, 2018

dang, great photo and winning that beard game! — Mahesh Sharma (@maheshsharma) February 23, 2018

Dara hair is fine though there is one that should consider more hair 😀 — Al Douglas (@ial) February 23, 2018

I hope the CEO has learned how to treat women with respect from SRK so that he can create female employee friendly, equal pay & equal opportunity for the female staff at Uber. — Pari (@phirante) February 24, 2018

😊😄👍👍Thatz Cute&Cool👍👍(But Wher is d hair to cut😋😋😀😜) u looks cool in this look too👌👍👍 @iamsrk Cute smiling faces😊😃 — PRATHIBHA RAJ M R (@iamprathibha) February 24, 2018

Who looked more dapper? Let us know in the comments below.

