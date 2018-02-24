‘Winning that beard game’: Shah Rukh Khan met Uber CEO and Twitterati lost their calm

  • Associate Sponsor
Shah Rukh Khan recently met the Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, and the latter couldn't help but share their selfie with a witty caption. No sooner was it posted on Twitter, the picture went viral and left many starry-eyed.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: February 24, 2018 7:25 pm
Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan twitter, Shah Rukh Khan met Uber ceo, Shah Rukh Khan met uber ceo Dara Khosrowshahi Shah Rukh Khan met Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, and Twitterati were impressed. (Source: Dara Khosrowshahi/Twitter)
Time and again, Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with his charismatic charm. Not only does Bollywood’s King Khan have fans in India, but all across the globe too. With more than 33 million followers on Twitter, Khan has a mesmerising way of showing love to his fans on the social media platform with his wit and sarcasm. But recently, a fan went overboard to show his excitement of meeting the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ on Twitter and Twitterati could totally relate to him. Wondering who it was?

Just after meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Khan met Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi during his two-day visit to India. The business tycoon took to Twitter to share a picture with the actor and captioned it, “This is the part where the fancy CEO tries to look cool by posing with Bollywood superstar @iamsrk, the King Khan himself.”

In no time, the tweet went viral and collected more than 4,000 likes on Twitter, at the time of writing. As soon as SRK caught a glimpse of his adorable gesture, he replied to his tweet saying, “You are cooler than the ‘King’ my man. Great to meet you.”

What’s more, the meeting of the Bollywood superstar and the Uber CEO left many starry-eyed. Read some reactions here.

 

Who looked more dapper? Let us know in the comments below.

