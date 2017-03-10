The way Shah Rukh Khan changed a man’s life is making tweeple go head over heels in love with him

Shah Rukh Khan’s good deeds! (Source: Shahid Kamal Ahmad/Twitter) Shah Rukh Khan’s good deeds! (Source: Shahid Kamal Ahmad/Twitter)

The Badshah of Bollywood — Shah Rukh Khan — has charmed millions of hearts all across the globe and leaves no reason to make his fans go gaga over him. Well, the superstar gave his followers another reason to gush when a UK-based video game developer mentioned him in a series of tweets.

Narrating how the 51-year-old actor changed his life, Shahid Kamal Ahmad, who is now well known in the gaming industry, shared the details of his meeting with SRK. “Six years ago today the one and only @iamsrk treated me to dinner in Langkawi. We worked on a game together. He is a complete gentleman,” he wrote, adding, “And not only did we have dinner, afterwards he treated me to a beautiful Cuban cigar bought from the hotel. (He was filming Don 2 there).”

“At that time, I was still a kind of loser, but he showed me that nice guys can be winners. (And his work ethic inspired my life changes),” he said and went on to elaborate how “gracious” and “decent” he is despite being so “extraordinarily gifted” and “successful”. Not just that, he also said that the incident changed his life forever.

As soon as Shah Rukh saw the tweet thread, he replied back to Ahmad with the same warmth and affection. “@shahidkamal how r u my man. Miss you. U showed respect to taking Indian film stuff into gaming. Thanks. Be well,” he wrote, and went on to say that he’ll come to meet Ahmad the next time he is in London.

Read the entire tweet thread here:

And not only did we have dinner, afterwards he treated me to a beautiful Cuban cigar bought from the hotel. (He was filming Don 2 there) — Shahid Kamal Ahmad (@shahidkamal) March 4, 2017

He showed me just how gracious and decent an extraordinarily gifted and successful man can be. Nice guys don’t have to finish last. — Shahid Kamal Ahmad (@shahidkamal) March 4, 2017

When we met in London, he invited me to a private screening of the unreleased “A-Team” in his hotel. He *personally* brought a drink to me. — Shahid Kamal Ahmad (@shahidkamal) March 4, 2017

It wasn’t a put-on. No act. That was the thing. That was just how he was. I realised I had to change from within to match that attitude. — Shahid Kamal Ahmad (@shahidkamal) March 4, 2017

Not many people will get to spend as much time as I did in the company of a legend like SRK, so I feel compelled to report his decency. — Shahid Kamal Ahmad (@shahidkamal) March 4, 2017

Shah Rukh later responded to him:

@shahidkamal how r u my man. Miss you. U showed respect to taking Indian film stuff into gaming. Thanks. Be well — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 4, 2017

@shahidkamal let me know where u r at…will come and see u. U still gaming?? — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 4, 2017

@shahidkamal will mail and meet next time I am in London. Be well and give my love to wife. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 4, 2017

After the conversation on Twitter, his fans went crazy. Read their reactions here:

@iamsrk He didn’t even like ur films before and u will meet him..Ive loved u and ur films foreverrrrr and we still haven’t met :P — IkRaees❤️ (@Ikra4SRK) March 4, 2017

@iamsrk pal mein kisi ki zindagi ko jannat mein tabdeel karna to koi aapse sikhe🙏 aapko dekhti hoon to sochti hoon koi aisa bhi hota hai :’) — ֆռɛɦǟ ♥ ʀʊᏦɦ ♥ Ꮶɦǟռ (@MyNameIsSneha) March 5, 2017

@iamsrk How beautiful this whole conversation is!!!!!! There are like 100 separate points that are WONDERFUL.:) — Sarah T (@saraht243) March 5, 2017

@shahidkamal Lucky U !! @iamsrk Mail Me Too, i Want To Meet U SHAH and Spend A Whole Day With U :) — Sanaa♥SRK (@sanaamaroc) March 4, 2017

