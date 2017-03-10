Trending News

The way Shah Rukh Khan changed a man’s life is making tweeple go head over heels in love with him

Shahid Kamal Ahmad, who is now well known in the gaming industry, shared the details of his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 10, 2017 7:54 pm
shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan twitter, shah rukh khan changed life, shah rukh khan love, shah rukh khan fans, shah rukh khan tweets, shah rukh khan helped man, shah rukh khan shahid kamal ahmad, shahid kamal ahmad, srk, shah rukh, indian express, indian express news Shah Rukh Khan’s good deeds! (Source: Shahid Kamal Ahmad/Twitter)

The Badshah of Bollywood — Shah Rukh Khan — has charmed millions of hearts all across the globe and leaves no reason to make his fans go gaga over him. Well, the superstar gave his followers another reason to gush when a UK-based video game developer mentioned him in a series of tweets.

ALSO READ | This is the girl that everyone’s obsessing over in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pune selfie

Narrating how the 51-year-old actor changed his life, Shahid Kamal Ahmad, who is now well known in the gaming industry, shared the details of his meeting with SRK. “Six years ago today the one and only @iamsrk treated me to dinner in Langkawi. We worked on a game together. He is a complete gentleman,” he wrote, adding, “And not only did we have dinner, afterwards he treated me to a beautiful Cuban cigar bought from the hotel. (He was filming Don 2 there).”

ALSO READ | ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding out sindoor’ from Mohabbatein is now a meme on Twitter and it’s hilarious

“At that time, I was still a kind of loser, but he showed me that nice guys can be winners. (And his work ethic inspired my life changes),” he said and went on to elaborate how “gracious” and “decent” he is despite being so “extraordinarily gifted” and “successful”. Not just that, he also said that the incident changed his life forever.

See what else is trending, here

As soon as Shah Rukh saw the tweet thread, he replied back to Ahmad with the same warmth and affection. “@shahidkamal how r u my man. Miss you. U showed respect to taking Indian film stuff into gaming. Thanks. Be well,” he wrote, and went on to say that he’ll come to meet Ahmad the next time he is in London.

Read the entire tweet thread here:

 

Shah Rukh later responded to him:

After the conversation on Twitter, his fans went crazy. Read their reactions here:

What do you think about the story?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 10: Latest News