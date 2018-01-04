Top News
Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet introducing Zero is ‘copied’; Twitterati ask for ‘due credits’ for the actual writer

A quick look through Twitter, shows how many have been writing to Shah Rukh Khan pointing out that the lines he used to introduce the first trailer of Zero is actually a copy of a writer's published work.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 4, 2018 12:25 pm
shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan twitter, shah rukh khan zero, shah rukh khan zero twitter reactions, shah rukh khan tweets, shah rukh khan hindi tweet copies, shah rukh khan hindi twitter, shah rukh khan indian express, indian express news A lot of Twitter users have risen up to the occasion, asking Shah Rukh Khan and Ababd L Rai to ensure that Baria gets his due recognition.(Source: YouTube)
Ever since Shah Rukh Khan introduced the trailer of his film Zero directed by Anand L Rai on Twitter on January 1, the film has been making news. While the most noise has been made by the news of King Khan playing the character of a vertically challenged person, that Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will be sharing screen-space with the actor has also spiked the excitement of the fans. However, a quick look through the Internet, especially Twitter, shows how many have been writing to the star pointing out that the lines he used to introduce the first trailer of Zero is actually a copy of a writer’s published work.

Mithelesh Baria, who is a writer and a seemingly active Twitter user wrote the lines “टिकेटें लेकर बैठें हैं मेरी ज़िन्दगी की कुछ लोग …. तमाशा भी भरपूर होना चाहिए” in 2015. According to Twitter users who claim to be his friends and are asking Khan to give Baria “due credits”, the lines were also published in his book thereafter. So, amidst the fervour and excitement with which many are waiting for the film to hit the screens, a lot of people on the micro-blogging site have risen up to the occasion, asking Khan and Rai to ensure that Baria gets his due recognition.

This is Khan’s tweet.

This is Baria’s tweet from May, 2015.

Here is how Netizens are lobbying in support of Baria and trying to get SRK’s attention to the matter at hand.

