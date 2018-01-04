Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet introducing Zero is ‘copied’; Twitterati ask for ‘due credits’ for the actual writer

A lot of Twitter users have risen up to the occasion, asking Shah Rukh Khan and Ababd L Rai to ensure that Baria gets his due recognition.(Source: YouTube) A lot of Twitter users have risen up to the occasion, asking Shah Rukh Khan and Ababd L Rai to ensure that Baria gets his due recognition.(Source: YouTube)

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan introduced the trailer of his film Zero directed by Anand L Rai on Twitter on January 1, the film has been making news. While the most noise has been made by the news of King Khan playing the character of a vertically challenged person, that Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will be sharing screen-space with the actor has also spiked the excitement of the fans. However, a quick look through the Internet, especially Twitter, shows how many have been writing to the star pointing out that the lines he used to introduce the first trailer of Zero is actually a copy of a writer’s published work.

Mithelesh Baria, who is a writer and a seemingly active Twitter user wrote the lines “टिकेटें लेकर बैठें हैं मेरी ज़िन्दगी की कुछ लोग …. तमाशा भी भरपूर होना चाहिए” in 2015. According to Twitter users who claim to be his friends and are asking Khan to give Baria “due credits”, the lines were also published in his book thereafter. So, amidst the fervour and excitement with which many are waiting for the film to hit the screens, a lot of people on the micro-blogging site have risen up to the occasion, asking Khan and Rai to ensure that Baria gets his due recognition.

This is Khan’s tweet.

This is Baria’s tweet from May, 2015.

Here is how Netizens are lobbying in support of Baria and trying to get SRK’s attention to the matter at hand.

Dear SRK, Above lines are so beautiful but it will appear much much beautiful when the actual writer @mithelesh #mbaria will get its due credit.

You being a great actor, art lover, humble n responsible person… We are expecting you to understand this concern.

Thank You! — Siddhant | اصول (@Siddhant01) January 3, 2018

Hey @iamsrk, say hello to the one who wrote these fabulous lines @mithelesh — Sinful (@Faaltu_Gyaan) January 2, 2018

These lines are written by @mithelesh. @iamsrk please at least give him credit. http://t.co/S0jRGRVpgu — GRV (@MildlyClassic) January 2, 2018

I believe, if you really loved the lines & found them appropriate for your promotion, the original writer @mithelesh deserve a word of love & encouragement from you.. #ZeroTheMovie

cc @aanandlrai — Gopal Das Agrawal (@GDAgrawal) January 3, 2018

The fact that you went out of the way to get @mithelesh his credit says alot about how wonderful you are @iamrana Aapa.@iamsrk Shahrukh, I love you! And #mbaria is my friend. He deserves the mention darling 😘 — Pooja Punjabi (@pooja_punjabi) January 3, 2018

BTW this keeps happening with @mithelesh’s work, very often.. like he gets ‘quoted’ and then the lines are attributed to #PiyushMishra ji, and even #Gulzar Sb. at times :-) Dear @iamsrk, you will👇, we know :-) http://t.co/U3b6zT5RYF — anand pandey (@anandnama) January 3, 2018

http://t.co/4FgU6EutXZ

Dear Shahrukh

The words you have used were written by @mithelesh in 2015.

Dont you feel he deserves credit?

As an artist I’m sure you will gladly acknowledge the work of another @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/uus2OhYafX — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) January 2, 2018

Dear @aanandlrai sir, I believe you are a person who promote the new talent always But the promotional line used for your upcoming movie #Zero is originally written by @mithelesh sir. The line is also published in his book choti choti baatein. He deserves credit for his lines. http://t.co/EEtFKttPlz — अनम.. (@Anam6342) January 3, 2018

Dear Sir #SRK, The promotional tag line for the film #ZeroTheMovie is actually taken from a Published book of @mithelesh and used without any credits/consent for promotions.. Am sure you believe in respecting the work of writers & acknowledging the proper credits. http://t.co/FqXeg7sA31 — Pavan Jha (@p1j) January 2, 2018

Dear Sahrukh khan

आपको आने वाली फ़िल्म के लिए ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं , और साथ ही साथ @mithelesh जी को शुभकामनाए क्यूंकि *टिकटें लेकर बैठें है..*this word written by @mithelesh in 2015

Dear शाहरुख आपसे गुजारिश है ये word use करते वक्त @mithelesh को credit मिलना अनिवार्य है..

धन्यवाद pic.twitter.com/D3I2cg31kk — Bhushan Bari (@bhushanbari1987) January 2, 2018

Dear @iamsrk, I hope you know that this verse is by @mithelesh ! How about crediting him for it? That’s the least that you guys can do! http://t.co/EWdD4bumfi — Abhishek Pandey (@AbhiTalkies) January 2, 2018

