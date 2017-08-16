Latest news

Shah Rukh Khan meets Dilip Kumar to wish good health, and Twitterati go all out

Shah Rukh Khan had recently dropped in to meet the legendary actor Dilip Kumar at the hospital to wish him luck as he has been fighting kidney-related problems for quite some time now. Pictures of the two actors were shared on the 94-year-old actor's official Twitter handle, and since then emotional wishes have been pouring in from fans across Twitterverse.

shah rukh khan, dilip kumar, srk, srk meets dilip kumar, srk dilip kumar, shah rukh dilip kumar, srk pics, dilip kumar hospital, indian express, indian express news Shah Rukh Khan kisses Dilip Kumar good health! (Source: Dilip Kumar/Twitter)
Recently, the Badshah of Bollywood went to meet legendary actor Dilip Kumar at the hospital, where he was recuperating. Khan had gone to wish the veteran actor good health as he has been fight kidney-related problems for quite some time now. Though, thankfully, Kumar is now out of the Mumbai hospital, photos of SRK visiting him was recently shared by Saira Bano, Kumar’s wife, as well as both actors on Twitter. Ever since, emotional messages from fans of both actors on the micro-blogging site have been pouring in.

The photos that were shared on the 94-year-old actor’s official Twitter handle and were captioned: “Message from Saira Banu: Sahab’s mooh-bola beta-“son” visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening. @iamsrk visited Sahab this evening. Sahab’s doing much better since return from the hospital. Shukar Allah.”

It was quite an emotional moment for both of them, as the two share a really strong bond. Kumar calls Khan his “mooh-bola-beta” and had earlier said, “If I had a son, he would look like Shah Rukh Khan.”

No sooner were they posted on Twitter, the tweets went viral and a lot of people showered the two with compliments. While one user said, “Tears in my eyes…Allah grant you shifa Dilip Sahab and bless you with strength Saira ji. Shah you are too beautiful for this world. Love u,” another one posted: “That was a lovely gesture. If not the king of bollywood you would definitely have been an undisputed king of hearts.”

What do you think of the touching rendezvous? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

