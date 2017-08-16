Shah Rukh Khan meets Dilip Kumar to wish good health, and Twitterati go all out

Shah Rukh Khan kisses Dilip Kumar good health! (Source: Dilip Kumar/Twitter) Shah Rukh Khan kisses Dilip Kumar good health! (Source: Dilip Kumar/Twitter)

Recently, the Badshah of Bollywood went to meet legendary actor Dilip Kumar at the hospital, where he was recuperating. Khan had gone to wish the veteran actor good health as he has been fight kidney-related problems for quite some time now. Though, thankfully, Kumar is now out of the Mumbai hospital, photos of SRK visiting him was recently shared by Saira Bano, Kumar’s wife, as well as both actors on Twitter. Ever since, emotional messages from fans of both actors on the micro-blogging site have been pouring in.

The photos that were shared on the 94-year-old actor’s official Twitter handle and were captioned: “Message from Saira Banu: Sahab’s mooh-bola beta-“son” visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening. @iamsrk visited Sahab this evening. Sahab’s doing much better since return from the hospital. Shukar Allah.”

Take a look at the tweets here.

Message from Saira Banu: Sahab’s mooh-bola beta-“son” @iamsrk visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening. pic.twitter.com/UHV8gzOB8v — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 15, 2017

2/ @iamsrk visited Sahab this evening. Sahab’s doing much better since return from the hospital. Shukar Allah. pic.twitter.com/V2njs5swDM — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 15, 2017

It was quite an emotional moment for both of them, as the two share a really strong bond. Kumar calls Khan his “mooh-bola-beta” and had earlier said, “If I had a son, he would look like Shah Rukh Khan.”

No sooner were they posted on Twitter, the tweets went viral and a lot of people showered the two with compliments. While one user said, “Tears in my eyes…Allah grant you shifa Dilip Sahab and bless you with strength Saira ji. Shah you are too beautiful for this world. Love u,” another one posted: “That was a lovely gesture. If not the king of bollywood you would definitely have been an undisputed king of hearts.”

Steal a glance at some reactions here.

Tears in my eyes…Allah grant you shifa Dilip Sahab and bless you with strength Saira ji. Shah you are too beautiful for this world. Love u — Samina✨ (@SRKsSamina) August 15, 2017

May Almighty bless Them always ..Aameen 🙏🏼 — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) August 15, 2017

That was a lovely gesture. If not the king of bollywood you would definitely have been an undisputed king of hearts — Tanuj Raj (@TanujRaj_Kamath) August 15, 2017

it reminded me a scene from The Godfather, god bless u both — T‌riple H (@iam___HHH) August 15, 2017

Had a feeling SRK will visit dilip ji, this so endearing, bless the two legends. — Prasadi Dissanayake (@MPD626) August 15, 2017

OMGGGG THIS IS SOO SWEET. LOVE YOU SHAH. BEST HUMAN BEING EVER ❤❤❤ — Ishita Taneja (@ishii_taa) August 15, 2017

What do you think of the touching rendezvous? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

