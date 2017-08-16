Shah Rukh Khan’s emotional scene from Main Hoon Na has been turned into a hilarious meme

“Sabko nahi milta!” (Source: Twitter) “Sabko nahi milta!” (Source: Twitter)

Movie scenes and filmy dialogues have become fodder for some of the best memes floating on the Internet. A scene from Main Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh Khan is the recent one to join the bandwagon! 31 years ago, the Farah Khan directorial was a blockbuster hit when it first hit the movie screens. Now, the 2004 film — which focused on the Indo-Pakistani conflict in a romantic comedy set up — is back in the minds of movie buffs as an image of one particular scene is being widely circulated online.

An emotional scene at its core, it captures a candid conversation between the 51-year-old and Zayed Khan, who play Ram and Lakshman in the movie. In the scene, which also features Amrita Rao, Shah Rukh meets Khan first and asks him about his mother. He says, “Haan, maa to sabke paas hoti hai!” Giving it a melodramatic twist, SRK replies: “Sabke paas nahi hoti, Lakshman!”

The scene has been turned into a hilarious meme now, and social media is buzzing with different contexts of the joke, and some of them are quite relatable. Take a look at a few versions of the memes going around on the Internet here.

Ek IPL trophy ki keemat tum kya jaano Rohit Babu pic.twitter.com/e7YIoqyKxt — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 16, 2017

This is not the first time that a movie scene has been twisted into a meme. From Baahubali to Half Girlfriend, a lot of movie scenes have come into the claws of meme-makers. Not just that, many scenes of Salman Khan from his old movies have also been reproduced as hilarious memes.

What do you think of these memes? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

