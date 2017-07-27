Is Shah Rukh Khan Hero Alom’s biggest fan? ‘Photoshopped selfie’ becomes the butt of all jokes

What’s your reaction to Hero Alom’s selfie with Saarukh Khan? (Source: Hero Alom/Twitter) What’s your reaction to Hero Alom’s selfie with Saarukh Khan? (Source: Hero Alom/Twitter)

Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a huge fan following, not just in India, but abroad too. But, do you know who the actor is a fan of? Well, it seems Bangladeshi hero Ashraful Alom Saeed aka Alom Bogra has the answer to that question. A few days back, self-declared Hero Alom shared a selfie with the 51-year-old actor and claimed that “Saarukh Khan” is one of his biggest fans. “Saarukh Khan fan of me – 100% Hero Alom Bogra…..Hear, Saarukh is taking selfee with me……love you Saarukh my fan,” he wrote in the caption along with the picture that he posted on Twitter.

However, his words irked SRK’s fans and they started lambasting the “self-affirmed superstar” on Twitter, calling him out for what seems to be a shoddy job of morphing the picture to include the ‘object of SRK’s affection’! From telling him to at least spell Khan’s name correctly to making fun of his photoshopping skills — a barrage of memes and jokes were sent his way. Of course, this may have well been a bid to get some attention, in which case, full marks for mission accomplishment.

Take a look at Hero Alom’s tweet here.

Saarukh Khan fan of me – 100% Hero Alom Bogra…..Hear, Saarukh is taking selfee with me……love you Saarukh my fan pic.twitter.com/c6WyUtCsMl — Hero Alom Bogra (@AlomBogra) July 25, 2017

And here are some of savage tweets in response to his photo.

Photoshop toh theek se kar leta … — Paritosh Sankhe (@gillydinda) July 25, 2017

Utha le re baba..😂😂

Is aadmi ko — khan sahb (@ShoabSir) July 25, 2017

Meme of the decade. — Anjan Kumar Digal (@digal_anjan) July 25, 2017

Apna mazak khud banate ho ya kisi ko hire kr rkha hai bhai? — Fareed (@i_m_fareed) July 26, 2017

Pehle naam ki spelling toh seedhe daal be BC — Mohammed Tousif (@theinsomniac89) July 25, 2017

Saarukh saarukh 😂 — Hijab 🐰 (@HijabFatma6) July 26, 2017

That’s y kehte hain , Saste nashe na kia kro 😂😂😂 — Abhishek (@humourssoul) July 26, 2017

Kahan hai mera juta 👞 — SAQUIB (@saquib_saq) July 25, 2017

Ittna sasta gaanja mt phuunk bc 😂 — Mobasshir Khan (@MK_srkian) July 25, 2017

This is not the first time Bogra has done something like that. He has often taken nasty digs at Bollywood stars — from Alia Bhatt to Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi — just to gain popularity. Here’s proof from his tweet history.

Deer @aliaa08 ….wud you become heroin in my next movee??? It is how a rich handsome man Alom Bogra fells in love with ugly poor Alia pic.twitter.com/Z0Qndx12n2 — Hero Alom Bogra (@AlomBogra) July 14, 2017

I buy new car today, grills wants lift in my car form Tejgaon to Khelgaon….I don’t kill peepal or deer with car like virgin Salman Khan 😎 pic.twitter.com/ivAPAjRdkU — Hero Alom Bogra (@AlomBogra) July 16, 2017

Sooting for new movee….grills wants to shoot in rain with 100% Hero Alom….more romantik song….I more romantik than Imran Hashmee pic.twitter.com/hD9pt0n01X — Hero Alom Bogra (@AlomBogra) July 12, 2017

I parpose this girl….in this scene….she said yes…..Saarukh khan can not do this level romance pic.twitter.com/yqn9KBS0Cn — Hero Alom Bogra (@AlomBogra) January 4, 2017

Earlier too, the man made headlines for his self-made videos, that had garnered tons of trolls and memes on social media. And, he has amassed a lot of followers online, after following the path that the likes of Dhinchak Pooja, KRK, Sofia Hayat and Rakhi Sawant have paved in India.

Watch one such video here.

So, what’s your reaction to his selfie with Saarukh Khan?

