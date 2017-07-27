Bihar Politics

Is Shah Rukh Khan Hero Alom’s biggest fan? ‘Photoshopped selfie’ becomes the butt of all jokes

Self-declared hero Alom Bogra shared a selfie with the 51-year-old actor and claimed that "Saarukh Khan" is one of his biggest fans. However, his words irked SRK's fans and they started lambasting the "self-affirmed superstar" on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 27, 2017 5:48 pm
shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan selfie alom bogra, hero alom shah rukh khan selfie, saarukh khan selfie, saarukh khan selfie alom bogra twitter, shah rukh khan fan, hero alom tweets, indian express, indian express news What’s your reaction to Hero Alom’s selfie with Saarukh Khan? (Source: Hero Alom/Twitter)
Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a huge fan following, not just in India, but abroad too. But, do you know who the actor is a fan of? Well, it seems Bangladeshi hero Ashraful Alom Saeed aka Alom Bogra has the answer to that question. A few days back, self-declared Hero Alom shared a selfie with the 51-year-old actor and claimed that “Saarukh Khan” is one of his biggest fans. “Saarukh Khan fan of me – 100% Hero Alom Bogra…..Hear, Saarukh is taking selfee with me……love you Saarukh my fan,” he wrote in the caption along with the picture that he posted on Twitter.

However, his words irked SRK’s fans and they started lambasting the “self-affirmed superstar” on Twitter, calling him out for what seems to be a shoddy job of morphing the picture to include the ‘object of SRK’s affection’! From telling him to at least spell Khan’s name correctly to making fun of his photoshopping skills — a barrage of memes and jokes were sent his way. Of course, this may have well been a bid to get some attention, in which case, full marks for mission accomplishment.

Take a look at Hero Alom’s tweet here.

And here are some of savage tweets in response to his photo.

This is not the first time Bogra has done something like that. He has often taken nasty digs at Bollywood stars — from Alia Bhatt to Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi — just to gain popularity. Here’s proof from his tweet history.

Earlier too, the man made headlines for his self-made videos, that had garnered tons of trolls and memes on social media. And, he has amassed a lot of followers online, after following the path that the likes of Dhinchak Pooja, KRK, Sofia Hayat and Rakhi Sawant have paved in India.

Watch one such video here.

So, what’s your reaction to his selfie with Saarukh Khan?

