Sunday, May 27, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Twitterati flood wishes on AbRam’s birthday

There is a lot of curiosity surrounding star kids and perhaps topping the list is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest child AbRam Khan. The fact that he is adorable and cute needs no retelling. On his birthday, people are sending their wishes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 27, 2018 5:26:05 pm
AbRam, AbRam birthday, AbRam age, AbRam khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, AbRam photo, AbRam gauri khan, AbRam srk, AbRam aryan, aryan khan, suhana, AbRam news, AbRam birthday wishes, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest child AbRam has turned five today (May 27). (Source: BCCI)
It goes without saying that people are obsessed with Bollywood. This, however, is not limited only to actors or their films but is  also true for their children as well. There is a lot of curiosity surrounding star kids and perhaps topping the list is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest child AbRam Khan. The fact that he is adorable and cute needs no retelling. His pictures are splashed over the social media almost regularly where the little one does not seem comfortable in front of the camera. People adore him and it is no surprise that on his birthday, people have taken to social media to wish him the best of everything.

While one wrote, “In Overseas, AbRam is more popular than some of our bollywood actors. Happy Birthday AbRam,” another wrote, “Happy Birthday litle superstar who has more fan than latest and current superstar in Bollywood. Happy Birthday Abram.” Some even wrote that cuteness in his “genes” and shared adorable pictures and videos of him.

Here are the tweets.

On the occasion of AbRam’s birthday, Gauri Khan recently shared an adorable picture of him and wrote  “Happy bday, my gorgeous.” Shah Rukh frequently shares pictures of AbRam and himself and much like the tweets suggest, he indeed is taking after his father. Just a week ago, it was Suhana’s birthday and both Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan had taken to social media to share a birthday post for their daughter.

