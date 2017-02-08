Shah Rukh Khan fans, take a look at this adorable comic strip that even SRK couldn’t ignore!

For all the Jabra Fans out there! (Source: File Photo/Twitter) For all the Jabra Fans out there! (Source: File Photo/Twitter)

Fifty-one years and counting, but he’s still the Baadshah of Bollywood! Shah Rukh Khan rules the hearts of millions of his fans in the nation, and they are crazy to get a handshake, an autograph or just one look from him. As technology is taking over our lives, social media networking sites are the best way to reach out to the stars you admire, and Twitter tops that list!

With hundreds of thousands of followers, SRK’s Twitter account might be buzzing with tweets full of heartfelt wishes and praiseworthy notes throughout the day. But, one tweet caught the actor’s attention and he took time out to respond back to the Twitter user.

Sketching the story of what his fans feel for him, a user posted an adorable comic strip on Twitter and tagged the superstar. Shah Rukh was so pleased with the art work that he retweeted it and wrote a special message for his fan. “This is so sweet”, he wrote, sharing the comic strip for everyone to appreciate as well.

Jealous? Check out the comic strip that caught King Khan’s attention:



The Rush To Reply

(Source: JulieeDesai/Twitter) (Source: JulieeDesai/Twitter)

The Movie Mania

(Source: JulieeDesai/Twitter) (Source: JulieeDesai/Twitter)

The Twitter Talk

(Source: JulieeDesai/Twitter) (Source: JulieeDesai/Twitter)

The Mannat Magic

(Source: JulieeDesai/Twitter) (Source: JulieeDesai/Twitter)

Read the tweet here:

@iamsrk My maiden attempt at a comic strip. What every srk fan will relate to .. @SRKUniverse@Maishaanpic.twitter.com/VALQqceQ2p — JulieeDesaai (@writeratmidnite) February 6, 2017

After reading her tweet, Shah Rukh retweeted it and wrote back to her:

This is so sweet. http://t.co/xJH8s7YhuP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 6, 2017

It seems Juliee could not believe her eyes to see SRK’s tweet. This is what her response was:

