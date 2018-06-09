Follow Us:
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
‘Will SRK go to Pakistan?’: Shah Rukh Khan gets trolled as cousin Noor Jehan contests elections in Peshawar

Noor Jehan, Shah Rukh Khan’s paternal cousin will be contesting the upcoming elections from a Peshawar constituency. Many Twitter trolls targeted and slammed him for "supporting Pakistan."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2018 4:03:06 pm
shah rukh khan, noor jehan, srk cousin pak election, srk cousin pakistan, shah rukh khan cousin pakistan election, noor jehan srk pakistan entertainment news, pakistan news, indian express, viral news, trending news Noor Jehan, Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin visited him twice in India, and those photos are going viral too. (Source: File photo)
It is not uncommon for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to find himself embroiled in controversies or face backlash on social media. And Friday (June 8) was no different when Twitter trolls tried to take a jibe at him after all the buzz about his cousin contesting elections in Pakistan on social media.

According to Pakistani daily Express Tribune, Noor Jehan, Shah Rukh Khan’s paternal cousin will be contesting the upcoming general elections from a Peshawar constituency. The news spread like wildfire and grabbed many eyeballs, more so for King Khan’s connection with the contestant. Many latched at the opportunity to question his loyalty towards India.

In a series of rants and tweets filled with profanity, many even photoshopped images of the Bollywood actor with Pakistani flag and circulated online. While some highlighted his “love for Pakistan” by stating how he chose Pakistani players for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, others opined about Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in Raees after the Uri terror attack and called it an evidence for him not being a true “patriot”. What’s more, some even asked if he would “campaign for her”.

Sample these:

However, his fans took a stand against the trolls.

Jehan, who will be contesting from PK-77 constituency as an Independent, was quoted by the Express Tribune: “I want to work for women’s empowerment… I’d like to focus on the problems in my constituency.”

Her brother Mansoor, who is leading her election campaign, said their family had been a part of the Khudai Khidmatgar movement of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, popularly known as Bacha Khan. “We have a political legacy attached to the family,” she said. He also highlighted that his sister had earlier served as a councillor.

