SRK, Anushka and Imtiaz’s new film is ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’; Twitterati baffled about 2 films in 1!

Is it Jab We Met plus When Harry Met Sally? (@RedChilliesEnt/ Twitter) Is it Jab We Met plus When Harry Met Sally? (@RedChilliesEnt/ Twitter)

After much anticipation for upcoming Imtiaz Ali’s film that stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, the speculation around the movie’s title is at least over. The first look and the title were finally unveiled on Thursday amid a lot of buzz and excitement. Though fans were all ecstatic about the ever-charming Bollywood King and bubbly Anushka Sharma sharing the screen again, hoping to witness the duo’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi-magic, they were quite disheartened with the title.

As SRK and Sharma in a brilliant publicity move released the poster in two halves, rather two tweets when the title came together it was conjoined to “Jab Harry Met Sejal”. Sounds similar? Does it remind you of an iconic film? Well, it reminded many Twitter users of as many as three films. Yes, while a few argued it reminded them of Ali’s hit 2007 film Jab We Met, most couldn’t ignore the fact that the title sounded similar to Hollywood classic When Harry Met Sally. Yes, the iconic 1989 Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal film that has lovers and romantic movie buffs hooked for life.

In fact, self-proclaimed movie critic KRK was the first own to note the similarity and took a crude jibe at SRK and Imitiaz Ali. Renowned film critic Raja Sen too criticised title and Imtiaz Ali could even win a Filmfare award for the worst title.

Is there a Filmfare Award for Worst Movie Title? Imtiaz Ali stakes his claim. #JabHarryMetSejal — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) June 8, 2017

While fans are happy about the upcoming film but clearly not happy with the name. Many are also asking if the film is a remake of the Hollywood classic. Earlier there were speculations about the film being named as The Ring or Rehnuma.

Imtiaz Ali’s next is called Jab Harry met Sejal. Worst title ever. — Ankita (@LegalLiar) June 9, 2017

#JabHarryMetSejal is finally the title of SRK – Anushka’s next movie with Imtiaz Ali. Hope the movie is better than the title. — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) June 8, 2017

For anything it is a crap title. It is a direct rip off of an original iconic movie. Anything else would have been better. #JabHarryMetSejal http://t.co/zbxOMzyidn — Amena (@Fashionopolis) June 9, 2017

Oh but why Sejal?? The name is such a put off. And Harry! Really 🙄 http://t.co/whuZiDJf6O — Maya (@MayaKaaMagic) June 9, 2017

I still feel #Rehnuma was a better title though #JabHarryMetSejal would give the film an extra hype with a similar title to #JabWeMet — Zeeshan (@zshamsi34) June 9, 2017

The amount of times i’ve accidentally said “Jab Harry Met Sally” instead of “Sejal” is unreal. — . (@ranveersbabe) June 8, 2017

“Harry met Sally” has an Indian title.. “Jab Harry met Sejal”..

Not that attractive though.. @iamsrk hoping for a good movie sir. #jabrafan — Sameera ShairAli (@SameeraShairali) June 8, 2017

Jub Harry met Sejal”. Is it copied from when Harry met Sally” an English movie @iamsrk — kuLsum Khan (@kushi123456) June 9, 2017

Is ‘When Harry Met Sejal’ a remake of ‘When Harry Met Sally’ ? If yes, WTF Imtiaz Ali? — Pepper (@YoBlackPepper) June 9, 2017

So now the film is titled When Harry Met Sally…I mean Jab Harry met Sejal😑😑😑😑😑 SO ORIGINAL. — Tooth fairy 💫 (@TeenuVijayan) June 9, 2017

Yeah Jab We Met & When Harry met Sally – gives Jab Harry met Sejal ! Hope the film is more original than the title http://t.co/h9QvWJKqGs — anusrik (@anusrik12) June 9, 2017

The title is when harry met sejal,right??there is this movie called when harry met sally,so I’m jst 😳 scared what if it is similar ? — ra ace (@hrajeshpokharel) June 9, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal? Really? 🙄 — Arpitha (@arpithadesai) June 9, 2017

if the Imtiaz film is really called Jab Harry Met Sejal…i will disown whoever came up with that unoriginal & derivative crap. — ani (@zutterbaebae) June 8, 2017

Imtiaz Ali mania has started again!

Jab Harry Met Sejal

(When Harry Met Sally?)

(Jab We Met?)

(Okay, I won’t judge a film by it’s poster!) — Sanjay Desai (@sanjaydesai93) June 9, 2017

Harry met sejal is as original as When Harry met Sally !! 😂😂😂 — Rohit Sharma (@rohitns) June 8, 2017

Lets make “When Harry Met Sally” in Hindi.

Suggest titles.

Gujju guy in the Audience : Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Crowd : Saras Che :) @iamsrk — Varadraj (@varadadya) June 9, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal = Jab We Met + When Harry Met Sally #JabHarryMetSejal — Suhasini Sinha (@SuhasiniSinha) June 9, 2017

Not that original title but still far better than The ring, rehnuma and raula. Thank God!😅#JabHarryMetSejal 👌 — EliShah (@iamElishaSrb) June 8, 2017

wtf title — SK (@Salmanschamp) June 8, 2017

Is Jab Harry met Sejal the remake of When Harry met Sally? — Pri (@siriuslyveiled) June 9, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal is When Harry Met Sally Vol 2? 😌😌😌 http://t.co/t9Iinlw2q0 — Soledad 👻 (@ikerina) June 9, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd