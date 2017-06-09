Latest News

SRK, Anushka and Imtiaz’s new film is ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’; Twitterati baffled about 2 films in 1!

Fans were ecstatic about Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma sharing the screen again, but they were quite disheartened with the title.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2017 3:29 pm
Jab Harry met sejal, shah rukh khan, anushka sharma Is it Jab We Met plus When Harry Met Sally? (@RedChilliesEnt/ Twitter)

Related News

After much anticipation for upcoming Imtiaz Ali’s film that stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, the speculation around the movie’s title is at least over. The first look and the title were finally unveiled on Thursday amid a lot of buzz and excitement. Though fans were all ecstatic about the ever-charming Bollywood King and bubbly Anushka Sharma sharing the screen again, hoping to witness the duo’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi-magic, they were quite disheartened with the title.

As SRK and Sharma in a brilliant publicity move released the poster in two halves, rather two tweets when the title came together it was conjoined to “Jab Harry Met Sejal”. Sounds similar? Does it remind you of an iconic film? Well, it reminded many Twitter users of as many as three films. Yes, while a few argued it reminded them of Ali’s hit 2007 film Jab We Met, most couldn’t ignore the fact that the title sounded similar to Hollywood classic When Harry Met Sally. Yes, the iconic 1989 Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal film that has lovers and romantic movie buffs hooked for life.

In fact, self-proclaimed movie critic KRK was the first own to note the similarity and took a crude jibe at SRK and Imitiaz Ali. Renowned film critic Raja Sen too criticised title and Imtiaz Ali could even win a Filmfare award for the worst title.

While fans are happy about the upcoming film but clearly not happy with the name. Many are also asking if the film is a remake of the Hollywood classic. Earlier there were speculations about the film being named as The Ring or Rehnuma.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 09: Latest News