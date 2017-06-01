‘Sexism in the comedy industry?’: Twitterati furious to see panel of 5 men and just 1 woman

Why is there such a gender inequality in the comedy industry? (Source: Film Companion/Twitter) Why is there such a gender inequality in the comedy industry? (Source: Film Companion/Twitter)

Making people laugh is not easy. But, there has been quite a breakthrough in the comedy industry with a flurry of new stand-up comedians breaking barriers and making a space for themselves. Not only are they infusing passion in it, the comedians are also taking up the challenge with a strong conviction. But, there’s a catch! The comedians’ club may be an expanding one, but unfortunately, it is – much like other industries – also one that’s male dominated, with just a few women getting the opportunity to present themselves on the stage.

Addressing the grave matter with an intense discussion, film critic Anupama Chopra gathered a set of sex comedians — which included Tanmay Bhat, Kanan Gill, Aditi Mittal, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Vipul Goyal and Zakir Khan. When asked what is the reason for the gender disparity, the men had their own ideas about it.

While Goyal said that it is a deal between Amazon Prime and OML, and has nothing to do with the fact that there are women or men, Biswa added that it is “a situational outcome” and also owed it to “female comics not having an hour of material”. Meanwhile, Bhat agreed he would like to see comedians like Mittal and other on the platform. However, Mittal, who happened to be the only woman among them, shed light on the acute problems that women face while treading the path of turning into a stand-up comedian.

Quick to retort on the grave matter, Twitterati pointed out how it was unfair that even the discussion was among five men and just one woman. Putting the spotlight on the glaring sexism in the comedy industry, a lot of people spilled their views on Twitter. Here are a few tweets:

If you want to know if there is sexism in an industry, start by having more than one female from that industry on your regular panel. — Kaneez Surka (@kaneezsurka) May 29, 2017

No never we have no sexism in comedy we ain’t got time for that. What? Just one woman comic on this panel – so? SO?! http://t.co/2djIgfgrsr — radhika vaz (@radvaz) May 29, 2017

This whole thing is deeply uncomfortable to watch. @awryaditi is barely allowed a word in by peers who say they’ll defer to her on the q. http://t.co/WNW4l6E5kv — Slow Sho (@slowshobhna) May 29, 2017

99% jokes are sexist meant for a male audience. The bro before hoes code. Comedy long considered a man thing. — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) May 23, 2017

Lol why ask a boys club if it’s a boys club? Whrs @radvaz @MallikaDua @kaneezsurka @sumukhisuresh? Just *happened* to be this way? silly af — Saumya Dadoo (@SaumyaDadoo) May 29, 2017

Absolutely dumb responses by some of the guys, almost saying we don’t really care, making for some delicious but sad irony — Tdc (@best_humanbeing) May 29, 2017

also you could feed the agony in @awryaditi ‘s voice and expression, that there is sexism even in this most progressive industry — Sudhanshu Singh (@sudansh) May 29, 2017

The funniest part of the clip is @thetanmay stuffing his face faster than words coming out of his mouth. The rest is just white noise. — Cry Me Peacock Tears (@EndOffStory) May 29, 2017

least funny, most awkward discussion. Almost like a satire on mansplaining but real. “It’s not that bad but it’s bad” lmao. — raju tai gandhi (@rajuness) May 30, 2017

Sigh!

