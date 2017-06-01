Latest News

‘Sexism in the comedy industry?’: Twitterati furious to see panel of 5 men and just 1 woman

Anupama Chopra asked the grave question to a set of six comedians — which included Tanmay Bhat, Kanan Gill, Aditi Mittal, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Vipul Goyal and Zakir Khan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 1, 2017 1:21 pm
tanmay bhat, aditi mittal, kanan gill, biswa kalyan rath, comedian, comedy club, sexism in comedy industry, film companion, anupama chopra, indian express, indian express news Why is there such a gender inequality in the comedy industry? (Source: Film Companion/Twitter)

Related News

Making people laugh is not easy. But, there has been quite a breakthrough in the comedy industry with a flurry of new stand-up comedians breaking barriers and making a space for themselves. Not only are they infusing passion in it, the comedians are also taking up the challenge with a strong conviction. But, there’s a catch! The comedians’ club may be an expanding one, but unfortunately, it is – much like other industries – also one that’s male dominated, with just a few women getting the opportunity to present themselves on the stage.

ALSO SEE | WATCH: This Pakistani stand-up comedian listing Indians and Pakistanis’ similarities will leave you in splits

Addressing the grave matter with an intense discussion, film critic Anupama Chopra gathered a set of sex comedians — which included Tanmay Bhat, Kanan Gill, Aditi Mittal, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Vipul Goyal and Zakir Khan. When asked what is the reason for the gender disparity, the men had their own ideas about it.

Watch the video here.

While Goyal said that it is a deal between Amazon Prime and OML, and has nothing to do with the fact that there are women or men, Biswa added that it is “a situational outcome” and also owed it to “female comics not having an hour of material”. Meanwhile, Bhat agreed he would like to see comedians like Mittal and other on the platform. However, Mittal, who happened to be the only woman among them, shed light on the acute problems that women face while treading the path of turning into a stand-up comedian.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Rich vs Poor in Delhi vs Mumbai — This comedian will leave you in splits with his comparisons

Quick to retort on the grave matter, Twitterati pointed out how it was unfair that even the discussion was among five men and just one woman. Putting the spotlight on the glaring sexism in the comedy industry, a lot of people spilled their views on Twitter. Here are a few tweets:

Sigh!

More Related News

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 01: Latest News