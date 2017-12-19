‘Help? Anyone?’ Serena Williams asks for baby teething advice on Twitter; fans deliver

Serena Williams turned to social media for help and help she received. (Source: Serena Williams/Twitter) Serena Williams turned to social media for help and help she received. (Source: Serena Williams/Twitter)

Earlier this year, tennis champion Serena Williams took social media by storm with the announcement of her pregnancy. Later, in September, she gave birth to a baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr and introduced her to the world to much cheer. Williams have been pretty active on social media and have frequently updated her fans about her daughter. It is, thus, no surprise that she turned to social media for help when her daughter was going through teething pain and crying incessantly.

On December 17, the tennis star wrote, “Teething- aka the devil – is so hard. Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable. She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep. I’ve tried amber beads… cold towels…. chew on mommies fingers…. homeopathic water (lol on that one) but.” Adding “Nothing is working. It’s breaking my heart. I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I’m so stressed. Help? Anyone??”

And her fans did come up with suggestions. While one user wrote, “have you tried Humphrey’s #3 Teething Tablets? They are AMAZING and available at WalMart in the pharmacy,” another wrote, Freeze her teething ring and let her bite on that.

Teething- aka the devil – is so hard. Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable. She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep. I’ve tried amber beads… cold towels…. chew on mommies fingers…. homeopathic water (lol on that one) but…… pic.twitter.com/hCRMJ0RhUQ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 17, 2017

Nothing is working. It’s breaking my heart. I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I’m so stressed. Help? Anyone?? — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 17, 2017

Check out some of the advisory tweets

Teething- 100% pure vanilla extract. It has helped my son with the pain and drooling. Don’t use baby orajel because it makes the gums tougher and more painful for the baby. Sleep- YouTube “human heartbeat” and it should help soothe her because that’s all she really heard. — Xenna Gabrielle🖤 (@xenna_gabri) December 18, 2017

Rub Wild Turkey (alcohol) on her gums – my parents did it and many others did from that generation. — Darran Mazaika (@DarranMazaika) December 18, 2017

You gave her Tylenol? Teething ring from the freezer? Baby Freezer pops.. — l e e (@ohsolee13) December 17, 2017

have you tried Humphrey’s #3 Teething Tablets? They are AMAZING and available at WalMart in the pharmacy. — Vivian Valencia (@vls597) December 19, 2017

Freeze her teething ring and let her bite on that — M 2the O (@mobetta77) December 17, 2017

