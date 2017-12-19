Election Results

‘Help? Anyone?’ Serena Williams asks for baby teething advice on Twitter; fans deliver

Serena Williams have been pretty active on social media and frequently updated her fans about her daughter. It is, thus, no surprise that she turned to social media for help when her daughter had teething troubles and was crying incessantly.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 19, 2017 8:38 pm
Serena Williams turned to social media for help and help she received.
Earlier this year, tennis champion Serena Williams took social media by storm with the announcement of her pregnancy. Later, in September, she gave birth to a baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr and introduced her to the world to much cheer. Williams have been pretty active on social media and have frequently updated her fans about her daughter. It is, thus, no surprise that she turned to social media for help when her daughter was going through teething pain and crying incessantly.

On December 17, the tennis star wrote, “Teething- aka the devil – is so hard. Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable. She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep. I’ve tried amber beads… cold towels…. chew on mommies fingers…. homeopathic water (lol on that one) but.” Adding “Nothing is working. It’s breaking my heart. I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I’m so stressed. Help? Anyone??”

And her fans did come up with suggestions. While one user wrote, “have you tried Humphrey’s #3 Teething Tablets? They are AMAZING and available at WalMart in the pharmacy,” another wrote, Freeze her teething ring and let her bite on that.

Check out some of the advisory tweets

