‘Send them back to India at our expense’ — Sushma Swaraj helps elderly couple in France; wins Twitterati praises

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is known for her expediency and timely assistance that she provides to people who reach out to her. A quick glance through her Twitter account will show that she has been successfully trying to bridge the gap between the government and the governed. In the past, she has reached out and helped many Indians who were in need of assistance, especially in issues pertaining to visa or passport. Recently Swaraj even launched an initiative in collaboration with Twitter, called ‘Twitter seva’ to help the people who require help. All they have to do is send a tweet to the Indian embassy or authority involved while tweeting it to Swaraj as well. Standing true to her reputation of being a ‘people friendly’ minister, she has come out to help again, this time a sick, old man in France.

The elderly has posted a video on YouTube, in which he shares the difficulties that he has been facing. He claims that he is stuck in France since the past four years. Further, he says that he is in a very miserable and helpless condition there. He has had two heart surgeries done and is a diabetes patient. Along with his wife, he was planning to return to India in 2013, but got diagnosed with Hodgskin’s disease aka lymphoma cancer before that. He says how he difficult it has become for him to do even menial jobs at his house. He said he tried a lot of times to make a return to India, but wasn’t successful. He is now requesting the authorities to help him and his wife get back to India, somehow.

Going by the video uploaded on his YouTube channel, his name is Shiv Charan Gheeya.

This is how Swaraj responded to the tweet.

Mohan – Pl contact this couple immediately and send them back to India at our expense. http://t.co/6IdSKDRZy9@Indian_Embassy — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 9, 2017

She got a prompt reply from Mohan Kumar, the Indian ambassador in Paris and Monaco.

@SushmaSwaraj @Indian_Embassy @YouTube We are taking immediate action on this Ma’am. Respects, Mohan — Dr Mohan Kumar (@AmbMoKumar) January 10, 2017

Like always, the minister garnered praise on Twitter for her timely assistance. Sample some of the reactions here.

@SushmaSwaraj Never knew politicians could really help citizens. May your tribe increase manifolds Madam. Stay blessed. @Indian_Embassy — Vijaysubbu (@Vijaysubbu1) January 9, 2017

@iavinashkjha Yes! She has brought value to MEA & set such high standards for others which will be difficult to meet. @SushmaSwaraj — Vijaysubbu (@Vijaysubbu1) January 9, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj Proud of you Mam, you shown the world the power of Social Media… — Aditya Das (@Aditya_Das10) January 9, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj Mam God bless u with loads of good health and warmth ❤ Sending love and light.. Your way of working is inspiring — Life N More ☆☆☆ (@LNMManasi) January 10, 2017

