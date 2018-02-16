Fed up with his relatives’ constant query about marriage, this 28-yr-old came up with an apt response

Sick of your relatives asking you the marriage question? Try this self-marry photoshoot to silence them. (Source: Bhumika H Bhatia) Sick of your relatives asking you the marriage question? Try this self-marry photoshoot to silence them. (Source: Bhumika H Bhatia)

Many of us, who have entered the 20s or are enjoying the early 30s have been pestered with the “Shadi kab karoge?” question from time to time. Even if our parents are understanding enough and give us the space to just be ourself, the relatives are hard to dodge. From the closest to the farthest, almost every relative is curious about the wedding of their kin. Moreover, the never-ending “just married” pictures and posts flooding our Facebook timeline add to the frustration.

Fed up with the constant questions being asked by relatives, a 28-year-old Mumbai-based music producer found an interesting way to respond. Along with his photographer friend Bhumika Bhatia, Nikhil Malik decided to do a photo shoot as an apt reply to the pestering relatives. The photos that have gone viral on social media play along the lines of the self-marry concept. In the pictures, one can see two joyful Nikhils having a blast with each other. Prior to this, a fitness model had married herself, after her 12-year relationship ended. Looks like the self-love, self-marry concept is catching up in India too.

“It was a mix of too many ‘just-got-married’ posts on Facebook and the love I have for myself. It’s just a very basic (and funny) reminder for people to love themselves more often and truly appreciate themselves for who they are,” Malik told indianexpress.com, when asked about his inspiration behind this idea.

While the results of the photo shoot are quite amusing, it took less than two hours to complete the shoot. However, the editing for obvious reasons took time. “Bhumika had the location and the shots planned out perfectly so it took less than 2 hours to do it. It took her some time in post-production,” explained Malik.

Malik is hoping that this photo shoot is well received by the relatives and they stop asking the annoying question. “Hopefully it strikes a chord with the right audiences (relatives).”

