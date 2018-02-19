Sehwag’s extreme advice on how to say ‘no to smoking’ gets quite a laugh on the Internet

Virender Sehwag, who is an active Twitter personality, is known for the witty takes, birthday wishes and commentary that he puts up online. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter) Virender Sehwag, who is an active Twitter personality, is known for the witty takes, birthday wishes and commentary that he puts up online. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter)

Virender Sehwag must be a veteran cricketer with many feathers on his hat to flaunt alright, but when it comes to getting people to chuckle a little on the Internet, Sehwag is at the top of his game here as well. The former cricketer, who is an active Twitter personality, is known for the witty birthday wishes and commentary that he puts up online. From fearlessly taking a stand on social issues to cracking some rib-tickling puns and jokes, Sehwag knows the Internet drill. So it did not come across as a surprise when he posted a picture with a well, honestly, hilarious and innovative context to send out a message loud and clear — We all need to say NO to smoking, with immediate effect. If you just let out a huge sigh of dismay, muttering under your breath that you had tried to kick the butt many times in the past and failed, then here is why you will be thankful to the former right-handed opening batsman for sharing the tweet.

He tweeted out a collage of a man with his head inside a cage, sitting beside his wife and three children. The wife is seen locking the cage in one of the three pictures in the collage. The text under the collage reads: “Man locks his head in a cage in an attempt to quit smoking. Wife has the key and only opens it for meals.” Sehwag tweeted out the photo with this witty caption: “:) Anushasan level ! Kuch bhi karna pade, say no to smoking , you are a human being not a tempo.”

:) Anushasan level ! Kuch bhi karna pade, say no to smoking , you are a human being not a tempo. pic.twitter.com/AygDCtcyxL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 18, 2018

Of course, the tweet garnered quite a few laughs thereafter. Check out some of the reactions here.

Even tempo these days are smoke free. — Abhishek Anand (@Iamabhianand) February 18, 2018

I m thinking of doing the same with my Dad tooo. — Dheeraj Rajput (@Dheeraj84211868) February 18, 2018

Gud idea!

I will also try to quit smoking! — Rajkumar Samudhrala (@RajkumarSamudhr) February 18, 2018

Next level step😉 — Aadil Rashid Bulla (@aadil_bulla) February 18, 2018

what if wife looses key..? — Bipin Kamat (@kamatbipin17) February 18, 2018

