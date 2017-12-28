SDMC’s proposal to ban the display of ‘non-veg food’ leaves Twitterati fuming!

Ban on display of non-veg has left many upset! (Source: theopengates/Twitter/Thinkstock Images) Ban on display of non-veg has left many upset! (Source: theopengates/Twitter/Thinkstock Images)

Often, to attract customers, shopkeepers display non-vegetarian food items outside their shops. However, this may soon discontinue due to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) latest proposal. SDMC has proposed that such food items cannot be displayed out in the open. The proposal was brought in during the last House meeting on December 20, and approved by Leader of House Shikha Rai. Rai said that the move was proposed to “maintain hygiene and to respect people’s sentiments since not everyone eats non-vegetarian food”.

As of now, the proposal is waiting the approval of SDMC commissioner P K Goel, who will examine if the move is in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act before making it a rule. This is being done because displaying of non-veg items in the open is prone to contamination. “Seekh kebabs being displayed outside may get contaminated due to pollution. Also, there are many vegetarian people who feel bad seeing these items,” said Raj Dutt, a councillor from Kakrola village in the Najafgarh zone. This proposal has triggered many reactions on social media, where people are calling out the ban.

This is when Fundamentalism Peaks. 😡😡😡 Delhi is known for its rich Mughlai Cuisine and other Non-Veg dishes which date back to centuries! Delhi started the culture of Open Street Food including Chat! People of Delhi LIVE their Food! http://t.co/UjpMom9TPP — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) December 28, 2017

Put a ban on living itself ! — Shalini (@watdehel) December 28, 2017

Paneer displayed on the streets, hurt my sentiments. What about that!? — Anandita Malhotra (@theopengates) December 28, 2017

Non-veg display problem ,seriously!!

Plz mind your eyes & continue whatever I eat..And shut when there is deforestation.. — rawbuzz (@rawwbuzzz) December 28, 2017

This is getting rather silly now. — Jyoti Singh (@synchronise1857) December 28, 2017

Just wondering…what about the poor paneer tikka ?? Will it be saved from pollution contamination 😜 — Omar AIPC (@omar_aipc) December 28, 2017

#MeatDisplayBan I will suggest to ban on this open food (Display Chicken Mutton, Veg & Non-veg) it’s not good for health perspective, it’s unhygienic, but lots of people sentiment will be hurt, so many shopkeeper will hurt, but this decision is good for all.. — Ashok Kumar Srivastava (@ashok_bhaavika) December 28, 2017

The proposal by the SDMC reads: “It has been seen that non-vegetarian food items are displayed publicly by restaurant owners. By doing so, there is danger of contamination to non-vegetarian food items. It also hurts the sentiments of the vegetarian public.”

