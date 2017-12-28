Best of 2017

SDMC’s proposal to ban the display of ‘non-veg food’ leaves Twitterati fuming!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 28, 2017 10:03 pm
non veg food ban, SDMC food ban, display non veg food ban, SDMC non veg display, Indian express, indian express news Ban on display of non-veg has left many upset! (Source: theopengates/Twitter/Thinkstock Images)
Often, to attract customers, shopkeepers display non-vegetarian food items outside their shops. However, this may soon discontinue due to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) latest proposal. SDMC has proposed that such food items cannot be displayed out in the open. The proposal was brought in during the last House meeting on December 20, and approved by Leader of House Shikha Rai. Rai said that the move was proposed to “maintain hygiene and to respect people’s sentiments since not everyone eats non-vegetarian food”.

As of now, the proposal is waiting the approval of SDMC commissioner P K Goel, who will  examine if the move is in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act before making it a rule. This is being done because displaying of non-veg items in the open is prone to contamination. “Seekh kebabs being displayed outside may get contaminated due to pollution. Also, there are many vegetarian people who feel bad seeing these items,” said Raj Dutt, a councillor from Kakrola village in the Najafgarh zone. This proposal has triggered many reactions on social media, where people are calling out the ban.

The proposal by the SDMC reads: “It has been seen that non-vegetarian food items are displayed publicly by restaurant owners. By doing so, there is danger of contamination to non-vegetarian food items. It also hurts the sentiments of the vegetarian public.”

