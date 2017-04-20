School students create APJ Abdul Kalam’s face with cups to set Guinness World Record

Former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s face was created! (Source: File Photo) Former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s face was created! (Source: File Photo)

Students of a Coimbatore school on April 20 created face of former President APJ Abdul Kalam using 2.35 lakh disposable paper cups in four shades in a bid to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest paper cup mosaic.

As many as 167 students of Grades VI to XI put in a four-hour effort to create the effect with 2.35 lakh cups in four different colours arranging in a 981 sq-metre area to depict the missile man’s face.

ALSO SEE | WATCH: Boy gobbles down 5 hamburgers in one minute to set a new Guinness World Record

The aim was to breaking the existing Guinness mark of the largest paper cup mosaic set in Lucknow in April last year, where a Vodafone logo was created using 1.40 lakh cups in 627 sq-metre area in 4 hours and 15 minutes.

The event began at 6.30am and concluded at 10.30am in the presence of eight surveyors, witnesses and stewards, appointed by the Camford International School as per Guinness

guidelines.

Their affidavits along with the video recording of the event would be sent to Guinness as proof for entry of their feat, school Correspondent (administrator) Poongothai Arul Ramesh said.

“This is our second Guinness attempt. The first one was in 2013 when students made the largest postcard mosaic of a tiger using 35,000 postcards on the theme “Save Tiger,” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now