SC convicts Sasikala and Twitterati’s happy for O Panneerselvam

For over a week, people in the country were fixated on what’s going to be the fate of Tamil Nadu politics as the MLAs backing VK Sasikala were ‘locked’ in a resort and caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had declared he’ll do as people wish. After much anticipation and talk, the Supreme Court has given its verdict and Sasikala has been convicted in the decade old disproportionate assets case, which means that not only does she no longer get to be the CM, but will also not be able to contest elections for the next six years. “Nevertheless, we reiterate that having regard to the facts, the charge framed against them by the trial court is restored,” the bench said.

People on social media expressed happiness at the verdict and seem to feel relieved that Panneerselvam will remain the CM of the state for now. While the fate of the state is still not decided, check out what people have to say.

As Sasikala promised to everyone that she will follow the footsteps of Jayalalithaa, she will now go to jail. 👏👏👏 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 14, 2017

Usually..in films/dramas, Police always arrive late or after the incident.. but in Sasikala & OPS drama, Supreme Court makes a timely entry. — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) February 14, 2017

This is what happened to #Shashikala after Supreme Court’s verdict. pic.twitter.com/IktDd39bDa — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) February 14, 2017

In a stunning reversal of fortunes, now Sasikala is captive, and the MLAs are free. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 14, 2017

Now Sasikala ji will know how it feels when someone locks you in. #MLAs #Jail — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) February 14, 2017

Bas kar pagle, ab PM ki kursi lega kya. pic.twitter.com/ut4o7D2NeR — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) February 14, 2017

The court asked Sasikala and her relatives VN Sudhakaran and Elavarasi to surrender immediately. “Since the charges framed by the trial court have been restored against all of them they will surrender forthwith before the trial court and serve the remaining part of the sentence,” the bench said.

The court upheld the trial court order putting aside the High Court order, which had acquitted Sasikala and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the case. According to the charges filed, former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa allegedly conspired with the co-accused Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran to amass assets to the tune of Rs 66.65 crore, which was disproportionate to her known sources of income. The prosecution alleged that while Jayalalithaa was the prime accused, the other three abetted the offence by acting as benami owners of 32 private firms.

