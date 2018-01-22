Latest News

Darwin’s evolution theory ‘scientifically wrong’: MoS gets slammed on social media for comment

As Satyapal Singh comments were severely slammed by scientists, Netizens too were unimpressed. While some were furious that he could make such a claim being a MOS "education" minister, others could not fathom how a former IPS officer could believe this.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 22, 2018 2:35 pm
Satyapal Singh, darwin's theory, darwin theory of evolution, mos hrd ministry, Satyapal Singh darwin theory, Satyapal Singh ips, india news, viral news, indian express BJP MP and MoS Satyapal Singh said that our ancestors have nowhere mentioned that they witnessed an ape turning into a man. (Source: Express photo by Anil Sharma/File)
Related News

The first month of the new year and we have come across another science-defying theory. While Netizens are still reeling from the series of outrageous comments of 2017 (from peacock tears to comparing a woman’s honour with voting), 2018’s quotable quotes account has already been opened with a Union minister’s argument that Darwin’s Theory of Evolution is wrong. Satyapal Singh recently claimed that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution is “scientifically wrong” and suggested that it needs to be changed in school and college curricula across the country.

Addressing a group of media people in Aurangabad on January 19, Singh said, “Darwin’s theory (of the evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in school and college curriculum. Since the man is seen on Earth he has always been a man.” Singh, who is the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Human Resource Development, made the statement challenging one of the major scientific discoveries and has not gone down well among the Netizens. Singh further remarked that our ancestors have nowhere mentioned that they witnessed an ape turning into a man.

His comments have been severely slammed by scientists, and even on social media over the weekend. While some were furious that he could make such a claim being the “education” minister, others could not fathom how a former IPS officer could believe this. His comments created a huge buzz on social media with some lashing out at him and others poking fun, so much that even celebrities like Farhan Akhtar and Vir Das joined in.

However, this is not the first time Singh has made a remark that has got everyone talking. Last year, he asked how many boys would be willing to marry a girl who goes to her wedding in jeans. Unsurprisingly, the comment had many protest vociferously.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 22: Latest News