Darwin’s evolution theory ‘scientifically wrong’: MoS gets slammed on social media for comment

BJP MP and MoS Satyapal Singh said that our ancestors have nowhere mentioned that they witnessed an ape turning into a man. (Source: Express photo by Anil Sharma/File) BJP MP and MoS Satyapal Singh said that our ancestors have nowhere mentioned that they witnessed an ape turning into a man. (Source: Express photo by Anil Sharma/File)

The first month of the new year and we have come across another science-defying theory. While Netizens are still reeling from the series of outrageous comments of 2017 (from peacock tears to comparing a woman’s honour with voting), 2018’s quotable quotes account has already been opened with a Union minister’s argument that Darwin’s Theory of Evolution is wrong. Satyapal Singh recently claimed that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution is “scientifically wrong” and suggested that it needs to be changed in school and college curricula across the country.

Addressing a group of media people in Aurangabad on January 19, Singh said, “Darwin’s theory (of the evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in school and college curriculum. Since the man is seen on Earth he has always been a man.” Singh, who is the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Human Resource Development, made the statement challenging one of the major scientific discoveries and has not gone down well among the Netizens. Singh further remarked that our ancestors have nowhere mentioned that they witnessed an ape turning into a man.

His comments have been severely slammed by scientists, and even on social media over the weekend. While some were furious that he could make such a claim being the “education” minister, others could not fathom how a former IPS officer could believe this. His comments created a huge buzz on social media with some lashing out at him and others poking fun, so much that even celebrities like Farhan Akhtar and Vir Das joined in.

Breaking – Apes join protest against Darwin’s Origin of Species. They deny any involvement in the existence of certain homosapiens. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 21, 2018

Dear people of India. Does it not worry you that a man who claims Darwin’s theory is wrong because ‘ancestors’ didn’t see apes turning into man is in charge of education and human resources? — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) January 21, 2018

Guys. I just wanted to let you know Darwin was wrong. No one saw ape turn into man. No evidence. I mean such a huge event and not one selfie taken? That doesn’t seem right. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 21, 2018

A man desperately in need of education is in a minister of education (HRD). #SackSatyapal http://t.co/Pg9kqxPs30 — Ram (@ramprasad_c) January 20, 2018

Shocking that MoS in HRD Satyapal Singh believes humankind did NOT evolve as part of Darwinian theory of natural selection. HRD @PrakashJavdekar must refute his MoS or replace him pic.twitter.com/zZHNTQeRxJ — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) January 21, 2018

If people say Darwin is wrong, I may agree, if he comes up with logic. But if come up with some stupid theory, then I feel he should have a basic qualification to be a minister.#DarwinTheory #SatyapalSingh

#BJP — Tarun Dutta (@tarun_dutta) January 22, 2018

HRD minister said Charles Darwin is wrong since nobody has seen ape turning into man. In his case its reverse Darwinism for sure: man turning into monkey. Gawd help us. — Ravi Shankar (@etteth) January 22, 2018

The very scientific junior minister doesn’t believe in theory of evolution. Maybe he’ll stop believing in theory of gravity and float away. #Darwin #evolution @dr_satyapal — seny (@sssaini1992) January 22, 2018

According to him “seeing is believing”. Unless he himself is able to witness a real monkey transform to a human in front of himself, he won’t give credence to the Darwin theory. Fair enough.

I would seriously question his academic credentials. & he was an IPS officer? — Sudip Chowdhury (@Sudip_Chowdhury) January 21, 2018

He is not monkeying around by privileging blind belief over science. This is a culture war at it’s finest. A tactic by politicians to excite the public by making outrageous claims. Sap our attention and define a topic for social debate. http://t.co/VVDxHdaBRZ — Apar (@aparatbar) January 20, 2018

Our minister thinks Darwin actually sat down in a jungle and watched an ape turn human. Does he also think the age of the universe was measured by a guy with a stopwatch? — Abhishek Kulkarni (@abhishakethat) January 21, 2018

There is nothing wrong in questioning Darwin’s theory, but problem is, an HRD minister saying that he thinks it shouldn’t be taught. And his argument is, nobody saw a monkey turning into man 🤦‍♀️🤯 — Namrata (@_Namrataa) January 20, 2018

How can we have an HRD minister who disputes Darwin by saying “nobody has even seen an ape turning into a man”. Poor guy doesn’t even know the science he is criticizing. There must be some reason why he was thought fit to be in charge of education. — Ashwin Mahesh (@ashwinmahesh) January 20, 2018

Hey @IPS_Association, one of your member @dr_satyapal says that we need to revisit Darwin’s theory. Do you guys teach any science during training? — file_mutex (@file_mutex) January 21, 2018

And he is an ex-#IPS officer too.wonder if #politics makes people go dumb or if they already are #Darwin http://t.co/tePQ5VaYFb — Neha Bhardwaj (@nehabh1) January 21, 2018

He is India’s junior education minister and former police commissioner (top cop) of Mumbai. http://t.co/iXVUZrlEPl — Sameer Hashmi (@sameerhashmi) January 20, 2018

I’m surprised that no one has yet pointed out that Hinduism captured evolution long before Darwin! pic.twitter.com/7CDBjE2QRk — Dhruva Jaishankar (@d_jaishankar) January 21, 2018

There, I sorted Darwin’s Theory for Satyapal Singh. Bonus track: Sanskaar. pic.twitter.com/mFDrdXbFIf — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) January 21, 2018

To Hell with Darwin’s theory of evolution. pic.twitter.com/O9SjvbhTvQ — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) January 21, 2018

Union minister for higher education, Satyapal Singh says Darwin was wrong because nobody “saw an ape turning into a man.” Someone ask him to explain this. pic.twitter.com/r48ePo7WIV — Gautam Trivedi (@Gotham3) January 20, 2018

Satyapal Singh is right that Darwin was wrong😛

His own growth as IPS, as MP and as Minister proves the survival of the unfit!!

More knowledgeable one are lagging somewhere in wilderness. — Jitender Malik (@Jitende39911399) January 21, 2018

However, this is not the first time Singh has made a remark that has got everyone talking. Last year, he asked how many boys would be willing to marry a girl who goes to her wedding in jeans. Unsurprisingly, the comment had many protest vociferously.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd