Wednesday, May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

Satyajit Ray’s birth anniversary: Twitterati remember the auteur

Born on April 2, Satyajit Ray donned multiple hats. He was a novelist, composer, director among others and was awarded with an Honorary Oscar in 1992 for Lifetime Achievement. His first film Pather Panchali (1955) garnered accolades from all quarters and is still regarded as one of the best films of all times.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2018 1:34:02 pm
satyajit ray, satyajit ray films, satyajit birth anniversary, satyajit ray films tweets,satyajit ray films, indian express, indian express news Satyajit Ray was awarded with an Honorary Oscar in 1992 for Lifetime Achievement. (Source: File Photo)
Often considered as one of the greatest filmmakers, Satyajit Ray is one of those responsible for putting India on the global map. Born on April 2, Ray donned multiple hats. He was a novelist, composer, director among others and was awarded with an Honorary Oscar in 1992 for Lifetime Achievement. His first film Pather Panchali (1955) garnered accolades from all quarters and is still regarded as one of the best films of all times.

On his birth anniversary, people took to social media to express their love and respect for the auteur. Some even shared their favourite films directed by him.

While one wrote, “Happy birthday #SatyajitRay Aranyer Din Ratri is still my most watched film. Thanks for all the magic you brought in every frame. And yes you are still the greatest filmmaker India has ever had,” another wrote, “He is regarded as one of the best filmmakers ever to be born on this earth. His films have immensely influenced & inspired many great directors all over the world. The master storyteller. The Guru of every budding director. #SatyajitRay. Regards on his birth anniversary.”

Some quoting acclaimed Japanese director Akira Kurosawa wrote, “Not to have seen the cinema of #SatyajitRay means existing in the world without seeing the sun or the moon”.

Here are some of the tweets.

 

How are you remembering the auteur on his birth anniversary? Tell us in the comments below.

