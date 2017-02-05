Sasikala is next Tamil Nadu CM; #RIPTN rules on Twitter

V K Sasikala was elected as a AIADMK Legislative party leader and is all set to become Tamil Nadu CM. (Source: PTI) V K Sasikala was elected as a AIADMK Legislative party leader and is all set to become Tamil Nadu CM. (Source: PTI)

Ever since the demise of J Jayalalithaa, there has been a huge void in the Tamil Nadu political arena, especially within her party AIADMK. Amid a lot of speculation on who would be a perfect candidate to fill her shoes, O Panneerselvam was appointed as the chief minister of the state. But things did not rest there, as today Jaya’s closest aide V K Sasikala was elected as the leader of AIADMK legislature party and soon will take charge as the CM.

As soon as the news of her taking over the post was announced, political and media cirxlea have been buzzzing, and that has generously spilled over to the social media space as well. It seems the general sentiment ia that of shock and amusement than a positive or encouraging one. O Panneerselvam cited personal reasons and tendered his resignation from the post of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and announced that he has passed on the baton to Chinamma.

The news was unsurprisingly not well received.

As soon as it was confirmed that she will take charge on Monday and fill the shoes of their beloved Amma, Netizens from the southern state took to Twitter to vent their ire. And of course, along with doubts and questions being raised about her ability, trolls and memes followed. #RIPTN and #sasikala started trending on Twitter and filmy humour flooded the micro-blogging site. Strangely, many users could not decide which was worse, the US being governed by Donald Trump or Tamil Nadu under Sasikala.

Check out some of the funny reactions here.

#OPS is like a guy sitting on Ladies seat of MTC bus. Whenever a lady comes, he will stand, if & when she leaves he will sit..😂😂😂#sasikala — Dinesh V (@dineshshabde) February 5, 2017

Q: Who is the CM of #Tamilnadu ? A: Quarterly Exam – #Jayalalitha

Half yearly Exam – #Panneerselvam

Annual Exam – #Sasikala (Forward msg) — kavitha Rao (@iamKavithaRao) February 5, 2017

Remind me of Advan ji😂😂😂

Murder of democracy in Tamilnadu#sasikala#Panneerselvam pic.twitter.com/ZfBXgu5HL5 — shaikh sadam (@sadam_shaikh) February 5, 2017

Typing Sasikala in my phone … !!! Autocorrect also suggests Sahikala … !!! 😅😂#AdmkFails #TNSaysNo2Sasi — Richard Richi (@iRichardBoy) February 5, 2017

USA got #TRUMP

Tamil Nadu got #sasikala Now peoples suffering

main difference he elected by people

she elected (God knows)#TNSaysNo2Sasi http://t.co/LIv5MRNsY0 — 🇮🇳VKPonnuKrish🇮🇳 (@krishvino) February 5, 2017

