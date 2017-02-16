Sasikala’s bizarre ‘oath taking’ at Jayalalithaa’s memorial has Twitterati in splits

Sasikala paid her homage to Amma at her memorial on her way to Bengaluru to surrender in court. (Source: Reuters) Sasikala paid her homage to Amma at her memorial on her way to Bengaluru to surrender in court. (Source: Reuters)

People in Tamil Nadu who have a lot on their plate for quite some while now, were in for another bizarre sight on February 15. VK Sasikala, on her way to Bengaluru to surrender in court, visited J Jayalalithaa’s grave in Chennai’s Marina Beach. She stood in front of Amma’s grave with folded hands and tears in eyes, said what seemed to look like prayers, and did the unthinkable — struck the memorial three times with her palm! A video grab of Sasikala hitting the grave has spread like wildfire on the Internet, with many even turning her action into hilarious memes sure to leave you in splits.

ALSO READ | Who is Edappadi Palanisamy? These witty answers on Twitter are a laugh riot

While many of her supporters claimed that it was her way of taking an oath, AIADMK’s official handle tweeted the explanation of the three strikes: “I will overcome hurdle, treachery and plotting.”

But it seems Twitterati had its own explanations for what she did. Sample some of them here.

Tu toh ghotala karke margai jail muje ho rahi h.pic.twitter.com/tOomCFAbp4 — unMask (@Mr_LoLwa) February 15, 2017

Sasikala performing a 5000 year old ritual called acting, before going to jail. pic.twitter.com/b9H4NIIt1N — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) February 15, 2017

“Apna koi karate move dikha” Sasikala : pic.twitter.com/hHGy5UTy6o — Akshay Jain (@ComedyBanda) February 15, 2017

Looks like she wanted to beat up Jayalaitha for her woes

Watch the HAND THUMPING by #Sasikala on JJ memorial😳pic.twitter.com/DJ5AGmqbyO — Archie (@Archu243) February 15, 2017

Sasikala surrendered herself at the Parappana Agrahara central jail in Bengaluru after reaching from Chennai by road. Reportedly, her pleas for two more weeks of time to surrender and for home food in jail was turned down by the court. She has been given a jail cell that she’ll share with two other inmates.

See what else is going viral, here

Now with Sasikala in jail, the political drama that Chennai was embroiled in, shifted to Raj Bhavan where Edappadi Palanisamy and caretaker CM O Panneerselvam called on Governor C Vidyasagar Rao yet again to claim majority support of MLAs for government formation.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd