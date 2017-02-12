Trending News

Amma, Chinnamma, Yennamma dilemma: Twitterati goes all out with Sasikala vs Panneerselvam jokes

"After Amma, Chinnamma and Yennamma dilemma, TN needs the peace apostle Dalai Lama"

sasi-ops-tn-jokes-759 From cricket analogy to filmy jokes, Twitter is flooded with jokes and #OpsVsSasikala trending every day.

Ever since O Panneerselvam resigned as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and it was announced that VK Sasikala would fill in the shoes of dearest Amma, people in Tamil Nadu just could not handle it. There is no doubt that the late J Jayalalithaa still rules the hearts of the people, but the great dilemma about who should rule the state is still on. And as the political tension escalates between the camps of Panneerselvam and Sasikala, Twitterati’s doing what it does best – churning out scathing and snarky jokes and memes by the minute.

More the merrier? Yes, this is exactly what is happening. As the number of turncoats increases and Sasikala locks horn with the Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Tweeple aren’t sparing anyone. From cricket analogy to filmy jokes, Twitter is flooded with jokes and #OpsVsSasikala trending every single day.

With Rao yet to take a decision in the high-stakes power tussle in the state, AIADMK general secretary Sasikala sounded a not-so-veiled warning: “We can be patient only for a while, beyond that we will do whatever is necessary.” This again led to series of jokes about forming the government, and by far the joke ruling the Internet is “the resort owner of Golden Bay resort meets Governer and claims he has 130 MLAs with him and he should be next CM”! Yes, seems quite apt, isn’t it?

And in the meantime, unsurprisingly, PM Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal too got dragged into jokes. Many even threatened to send Kejriwal to TN, if people did not decide their CM soon.

