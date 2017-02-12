Amma, Chinnamma, Yennamma dilemma: Twitterati goes all out with Sasikala vs Panneerselvam jokes

From cricket analogy to filmy jokes, Twitter is flooded with jokes and #OpsVsSasikala trending every day. From cricket analogy to filmy jokes, Twitter is flooded with jokes and #OpsVsSasikala trending every day.

Ever since O Panneerselvam resigned as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and it was announced that VK Sasikala would fill in the shoes of dearest Amma, people in Tamil Nadu just could not handle it. There is no doubt that the late J Jayalalithaa still rules the hearts of the people, but the great dilemma about who should rule the state is still on. And as the political tension escalates between the camps of Panneerselvam and Sasikala, Twitterati’s doing what it does best – churning out scathing and snarky jokes and memes by the minute.

More the merrier? Yes, this is exactly what is happening. As the number of turncoats increases and Sasikala locks horn with the Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Tweeple aren’t sparing anyone. From cricket analogy to filmy jokes, Twitter is flooded with jokes and #OpsVsSasikala trending every single day.

With Rao yet to take a decision in the high-stakes power tussle in the state, AIADMK general secretary Sasikala sounded a not-so-veiled warning: “We can be patient only for a while, beyond that we will do whatever is necessary.” This again led to series of jokes about forming the government, and by far the joke ruling the Internet is “the resort owner of Golden Bay resort meets Governer and claims he has 130 MLAs with him and he should be next CM”! Yes, seems quite apt, isn’t it?

And in the meantime, unsurprisingly, PM Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal too got dragged into jokes. Many even threatened to send Kejriwal to TN, if people did not decide their CM soon.

LOL FLASHNEWS: GoldenBay Resort owner stakes claim to form Govt as 130 MLAs are with him 😂#OPSvsSasikala — Dinakaran (@dinakaran) February 10, 2017

#OPS #OPSvsSasikala wannabe CM writing a letter to governor…by copying each and every word from another paper.. Bloody Baskar 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Lb3jRU288o — Manimaran Jayakumar (@ManiMaranJ) February 11, 2017

The arithmetic is with #sasikala. The chemistry is with #ops. It will finally boil down to the Governor’s political science #OPSvsSasikala — T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) February 9, 2017

Sasikala is losing the game. Initially I thought she was Sassykala but she turned out to be a Sissykala. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 11, 2017

Breaking News from Tamil Nadu.

Finally resort owner meets governor and claims he has 130 mla’s with him and he should be next CM ☺️ pic.twitter.com/v0YlNp0xBC — Divya Saxena Rastogi (@Divsbabs) February 12, 2017

Dear Tamil Nadu, what do you want ? — Arvind Kejriwal (@TrollKejri) February 8, 2017

Dear Tamil Nadu People..solve this Political crisis ASAP & decide on your CM.. or we’ll send Kejriwal.. now take it as an offer or ultimatum — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) February 8, 2017

I don’t have to watch House of Cards anymore. I have TN elections! 😍

Bravo OPS! #TnPolitics #OPSvsSasikala — Ssshaunak (@Shaunakd75) February 8, 2017

