Sarojini Naidu birth anniversary: How are netas are paying tribute to the ‘nightingale of India’

Naidu was the first woman governor in independent India and the second woman to become president in the Indian National Congress.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 13, 2017 2:00 pm
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter, politician and poet, Sarojini Naidu, leaders from across the country and across all political parties are united in paying tributes to her. Naidu was the first woman governor in independent India and the second woman to become president in the Indian National Congress. Apart from being a remarkable politician, she was known for her literary skills, earning her the sobriquet “Nightangle of India”. Having embarked upon writing at the age of twelve, she earned praises for her works from several notable personalities including Nawab of Hyderabad.

Work done by Naidu as part of the freedom struggle is noted in the pages of history as a commendable show of strength and bravery. She was part of the Round Table conference held in 1930 along with Mahatma Gandhi. Her efforts at acquiring freedom for the country had landed her in jail twice, first during the civil disobedience movement and then again during the quit India movement. On having achieved independence, Naidu became the governor of the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh.

As we celebrate the birth anniversary of this literary and political luminary, here is a look at how leaders around the country are paying tributes to her ton Twitter.

