Saroj Khan apologises for normalising casting couch in Bollywood; but Twitterati still furious

Saroj Khan normalised the practice of casting couch, adding that Bollywood at least provides livelihood to women. (Source: File photo) Saroj Khan normalised the practice of casting couch, adding that Bollywood at least provides livelihood to women. (Source: File photo)

Over the past year, more and more women have spoken up against sexual harrassment. And while there is still a long way to go for all victims and survivors to take a stand, ace choreographer Saroj Khan – in a bizarre statement – has normalised the practice of casting couch in Bollywood. Speaking at a press conference, Khan said that the practice of casting couch has been going on since time immemorial across all industries. She then went on to ask why is only Bollywood being targeted as women in this industry are at least provided livelihood and are not abandoned after being raped. “Yeh chala aa raha hai Baba azam ke zamaane se. Har ladki ke upar koi na koi haath saaf karne ki koshish karta hai. Govt ke log bhi karte hain. Tum film industry ke peeche kyun pade ho? Woh kam se kam roti toh deti hai. Rape karke chhod toh nahi deti,” she said.

Khan then went on to say that the onus is on the woman, what she wants to do with the man. “Yeh ladki ke upar hai ki tum kya karna chahti ho. Tum uske haath mein nahi aana chahti ho toh nahi aaogi. Tumhare paas art hai toh tum kyun bechoge apne aap ko? Film industry ko kuch mat kehna, woh humaara mai-baap hai (This is on the woman what you want to do. Do you want to give in or not. If you have art, why would you sell yourself? Don’t call out the film industry, it’s your patron),” she said.

ALSO READ | Saroj Khan defends casting couch in Bollywood, says it at least provides livelihood

Although Khan later apprently apologised for her statements to CNN News 18, people on social media did not take her comments kindly. While some were rightfully indignant, others tackled it with biting sarcasm.

Watch her speak on the matter.

Read here what she said.

Yeh chala aa raha hai Baba azam ke zamaane se. Har ladki ke upar koi na koi haath saaf karne ki koshish karta hai. Govt ke log bhi karte hain. Tum film industry ke peeche kyun pade ho? Woh kam se kam roti toh deti hai. Rape karke chhod toh nahi deti: Saroj Khan on Casting Couch. pic.twitter.com/xvHxSbvhzg — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018

Yeh ladki ke upar hai ki tum kya karna chahti ho. Tum uske haath mein nahi aana chahti ho toh nahi aaogi. Tumhare paas art hai toh tum kyun bechoge apne aap ko? Film industry ko kuch mat kehna, woh humaara mai-baap hai: Saroj Khan on Casting Couch. pic.twitter.com/kYpPAPWMtB — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018

Some attacked Khan’s statements with biting sarcasm.

Saroj Khan: If you give roti after rape then it’s not rape. Bollywood : Roger that… pic.twitter.com/YMdaF3SMBD — Mr PerFAKEtionist (@parthology) April 24, 2018

Saroj Khan : There is nothing wrong with the casting couch Media : WTF? Saroj Khan : pic.twitter.com/RrlEYTsy3h — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 24, 2018

I cancelled an Ola today because driver’s name was Saroj Khan. Baaki aap khud samajhdor ho 😹 — Desi Monk (@desimojito) April 24, 2018

Oh my God, has #SarojKhan lost her mind? 🙄🙄 — Sarah Khan (@BeingSarah_) April 24, 2018

Breaking News:

Shiney Ahuja approaches #SarojKhan to defend him in his Maid case. pic.twitter.com/wytY15WDIx — Fakester News (@FakesterNews) April 24, 2018

While others were rightfully indignant.

Saroj Khan’s bizzare and shameful logic comes at a time when more and more female voices are joining to defeat this venomous practice of using girls in exchange for better role, job or livelihood. Not expected from a three time national award winner!#SarojKhan http://t.co/lFrq1A7AGk — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) April 24, 2018

#SarojKhan shame on bollywood. bunch of sexual predators. — Ayaan Tiwari (@ayaantiwaricr7) April 24, 2018

What did you think of her statement? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd