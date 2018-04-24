Saroj Khan apologises for normalising casting couch in Bollywood; but Twitterati still furious

Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 24, 2018 1:00:46 pm
saroj khan, saroj khan casting couch, saroj khan casting couch twitter reactions, saroj khan rape, bollywood, casting couch, saroj khan on casting couch, casting couch bollywood, sri reddy Saroj Khan normalised the practice of casting couch, adding that Bollywood at least provides livelihood to women. (Source: File photo)
Over the past year, more and more women have spoken up against sexual harrassment. And while there is still a long way to go for all victims and survivors to take a stand, ace choreographer Saroj Khan – in a bizarre statement – has normalised the practice of casting couch in Bollywood. Speaking at a press conference, Khan said that the practice of casting couch has been going on since time immemorial across all industries. She then went on to ask why is only Bollywood being targeted as women in this industry are at least provided livelihood and are not abandoned after being raped. “Yeh chala aa raha hai Baba azam ke zamaane se. Har ladki ke upar koi na koi haath saaf karne ki koshish karta hai. Govt ke log bhi karte hain. Tum film industry ke peeche kyun pade ho? Woh kam se kam roti toh deti hai. Rape karke chhod toh nahi deti,” she said. 

Khan then went on to say that the onus is on the woman, what she wants to do with the man. “Yeh ladki ke upar hai ki tum kya karna chahti ho. Tum uske haath mein nahi aana chahti ho toh nahi aaogi. Tumhare paas art hai toh tum kyun bechoge apne aap ko? Film industry ko kuch mat kehna, woh humaara mai-baap hai (This is on the woman what you want to do. Do you want to give in or not. If you have art, why would you sell yourself? Don’t call out the film industry, it’s your patron),” she said.

Although Khan later apprently apologised for her statements to CNN News 18, people on social media did not take her comments kindly. While some were rightfully indignant, others tackled it with biting sarcasm.

Watch her speak on the matter. 

Read here what she said. 

 

Some attacked Khan’s statements with biting sarcasm.

While others were rightfully indignant.

What did you think of her statement? Tell us in the comments below.

