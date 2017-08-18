Latest news

Sarahah is everywhere and the Internet is now cracking jokes on the app

From those finally telling their crushes how much they like them (you know who you are) on Sarahah to those resorting to cyber-bullying with innocuous messages — the app has just sent people into confession mode and how!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 18, 2017 3:57 pm
sarahah, sarahah funny, what is sarahah, sarahah on facebook, sarahah trending, sarahah latest, sarahah app, sarahah bullying on internet, sarahah trend on internet, indian express, indian express news Sarahah means honesty in Arabic.

Every time you log in to the Internet now, you will probably have a lot of aqua blobs with letters on them still streaming down your news feed. No surprises there, the app Sarahah has taken the social media space by storm and how! The app created by Saudi developer ZainAlabdin Tawfiq is an anonymous messaging app that allows you to send messages to others, with the assurance of complete anonymity.

So evidently, many did not think twice before downloading this app and sending ‘constructive messages’ to others. And clearly, it is being made ‘good’ use of — from those finally telling their crushes how much they like them (you know who you are) to those resorting to cyber-bullying with innocuous messages — Sarahah (which means honesty in Arabic) has just sent people into confession mode and how! All this, while those who are too advanced to be impressed by such technology, crack jokes on the Internet at the app’s expense.

“A great way to avoid being bullied on Sarahah is to not have one. I know that’s a tough concept tho (though) for sure,” “Can we just do sarahah the old fashioned way and tell people how we feel about them?” “Roses are red, Violets are blue, Don’t flood my page with sarahah, Not interested in knowing what people think about you,” are some of the funny reactions the app has generated on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

