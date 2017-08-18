Sarahah is everywhere and the Internet is now cracking jokes on the app

Sarahah means honesty in Arabic. Sarahah means honesty in Arabic.

Every time you log in to the Internet now, you will probably have a lot of aqua blobs with letters on them still streaming down your news feed. No surprises there, the app Sarahah has taken the social media space by storm and how! The app created by Saudi developer ZainAlabdin Tawfiq is an anonymous messaging app that allows you to send messages to others, with the assurance of complete anonymity.

So evidently, many did not think twice before downloading this app and sending ‘constructive messages’ to others. And clearly, it is being made ‘good’ use of — from those finally telling their crushes how much they like them (you know who you are) to those resorting to cyber-bullying with innocuous messages — Sarahah (which means honesty in Arabic) has just sent people into confession mode and how! All this, while those who are too advanced to be impressed by such technology, crack jokes on the Internet at the app’s expense.

Bas ab to intezaar “I don’t use Sarahah app. I have a life” waale posts ka hai. 😂 — Memevaali (@memevaali) August 12, 2017

How #Sarahah works: “I’m so excited to see what my friends anonymously say about me!”

*screenshots and publicly posts every comment* — forever_akela (@forever_akela) August 11, 2017

#sararah Another failed attempt after sayat

Of boostig up your low self esteem . — Married Batman (@Dictator_wa) August 11, 2017

Really hoping that Sarahah is a prank and they ultimately reveal who sent you those messages and ruin all friendships. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) August 12, 2017

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Don’t flood my page with sarahah,

Not interested in knowing what people think about you..#Sarahahapp — Medha Chakraborty (@Hanukkahsanta) August 11, 2017

A great way to avoid being bullied on Sarahah is to not have one. I know that’s a tough concept tho for sure. — Dean Katris (@DeanKatris) August 12, 2017

Can we just do sarahah the old fashioned way and tell people how we feel about them?? — SeaJay✌🏼 (@margsandlaughs) August 12, 2017

