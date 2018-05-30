Sanju Trailer: Sanjay Dutt’s biopic has now become a set of memes

Follow Us:
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt and his rollercoaster life is released. Although the movie will hit the theatres on June 29, Twitterati is ready with memes and jokes inspired by the movie trailer.

Written by Anjali Jha , | New Delhi | Published: May 30, 2018 6:12:02 pm
Sanju trailer, sanju ranbir kapoor, ranbir kapoor, anushka sharma, sanju anushka sharma, sanju trailer release, sanju sonam kapoor, sanju movie release, sanju June 29, indian express, indian express trending Sanju trailer: If you have seen the trailer then these memes will tickle your funny bones. (Source: BollywoodGandu/Twitter)
Ever since the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer – Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt has released, social media has started chattering about all the details given in the 3-minute video clip. Sanju has a huge star cast with popular faces such as Manisha Koirala playing the role of Sanjay’s mother Nargis Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as his love interest and Vicky Kaushal as his best friend. Other like Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh are also seen in the trailer but they will be appearing in cameo roles in the movie. Sanju’s trailer also showcases the bond that Dutt shared with his father Sunil Dutt. Paresh Rawal plays this supportive dad role and through his dialogues, we see how strongly Sunil Dutt believed in his son.

However, when it comes to social media, seldom a movie is spared from memes and jokes that follow a release of a movie or its trailer. Many people tweeted about Anushka Sharma’s unique hairdo and even compared it with Monica’s “holiday look” from F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Here are some of the reactions.

Which is the funniest meme that you came across? Let us know in the comments below.

