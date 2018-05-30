Sanju Trailer: Sanjay Dutt’s biopic has now become a set of memes

Sanju trailer: If you have seen the trailer then these memes will tickle your funny bones. (Source: BollywoodGandu/Twitter) Sanju trailer: If you have seen the trailer then these memes will tickle your funny bones. (Source: BollywoodGandu/Twitter)

Ever since the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer – Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt has released, social media has started chattering about all the details given in the 3-minute video clip. Sanju has a huge star cast with popular faces such as Manisha Koirala playing the role of Sanjay’s mother Nargis Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as his love interest and Vicky Kaushal as his best friend. Other like Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh are also seen in the trailer but they will be appearing in cameo roles in the movie. Sanju’s trailer also showcases the bond that Dutt shared with his father Sunil Dutt. Paresh Rawal plays this supportive dad role and through his dialogues, we see how strongly Sunil Dutt believed in his son.

However, when it comes to social media, seldom a movie is spared from memes and jokes that follow a release of a movie or its trailer. Many people tweeted about Anushka Sharma’s unique hairdo and even compared it with Monica’s “holiday look” from F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Here are some of the reactions.

aise dost tambaaku se bhi haanikarak hai 😂 Tag Karo! Follow @kingsoftatiyapa for Daily Content 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HQJZYmj9h0 — Kings Of Tattiyapa (@KingsOfTatiyapa) May 30, 2018

If the biopic is true, this scene should repeat after every 5 minutes! #SanjuTrailer pic.twitter.com/6MnkIZj2oS — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) May 30, 2018

After reading the script of Ashutosh Gowarikar’s movie for hours pic.twitter.com/qJpLCUIGbs — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 30, 2018

How Dhoni proved everyone wrong in this season. #SanjuTrailer pic.twitter.com/lcKeGoaaNL — Bade Chote (@badechote) May 30, 2018

My name is Sanju Allen and I am the fastest man alive! #SanjuTrailer pic.twitter.com/4m4fJ1ACHG — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) May 30, 2018

Which is the funniest meme that you came across? Let us know in the comments below.

