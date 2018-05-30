Sanju trailer: Ranbir Kapoor’s stellar acting garners praise on Twitter

Sanju trailer: Netizens can’t stop gushing over Ranbir Kapoor’s brilliant acting in Sanjay Dutt’s highly anticipated biopic. (Source: Twitter) Sanju trailer: Netizens can’t stop gushing over Ranbir Kapoor’s brilliant acting in Sanjay Dutt’s highly anticipated biopic. (Source: Twitter)

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju — a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt and his rollercoaster life —has been released. The movie will hit the theatres on June 29, but a series of posters and a short teaser have already sparked an interest in the audience. The trailer of the film that was released today (May 30) has only affirmed the expectations of the people.

Starring Manisha Koirala in the role of Sanjay’s mother Nargis Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as his love interest and Vicky Kaushal as his best friend. Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh, the trailer looks extremely impressive it is Kapoor who is quite evidently winning hearts on social media. Kapoor quite closely resembles Dutt, right from depicting the trauma of losing his parent to suffering from drug addiction and people cannot wait to watch the film. Sanju’s trailer also showcases the bond that Dutt shared with his father Sunil Dutt. Paresh Rawal plays this supportive dad role and through his dialogues, we see how strongly Sunil Dutt believed in his son.

Watch the trailer here.

As the trailer surfaced on social media fans couldn’t help themselves from talking about the trailer. Posting screengrabs of the trailer fans on Twitter are gushing about the Kapoor’s brilliant acting skills.

Here are some of the reactions.

#RanbirKapoor is just Mindblowing..Looks like he totally lived in #Sanju role..Seriously wish this gonna be his comeback film.. Great actor.. 👍 #SanjuTrailer pic.twitter.com/qXGzbjfX67 — Jayant Reddy (@TheJayantReddy) May 30, 2018

Baba maine landline pe phone kiya hai 😂😂 #SanjuTrailer — mannu (@immannuk) May 30, 2018

#SanjuTrailer

Rajkumar Hirani himself portrayed his character BABA MAINE LANDLINE PE CALL KIYA HAI#SanjayDutt #RanbirKapoor — RaheemYounus Shaik (@yoloviee) May 30, 2018

Have you seen the trailer yet? Let us know which was your favourite seen in the comments below.

