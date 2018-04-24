Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Sanju teaser: Ranbir Kapoor’s look in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic trigger hilarious memes

Sanju teaser: After a long wait, the teaser of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled Sanju is out. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Rajkumar Hirani will hit the theatres on June 29 this year. While some have liked the teaser others have are busy making memes.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2018 4:39:51 pm
sanju, ranbir kapoor, sanju teaser, sanju trailer, sanjay dutt biopic, sanjay dutt, rajkumar hirani, sonam kapoor, anushka sharma, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express trending news Sanju teaser: Twitterati stunned with Ranbir Kapoor’s ace acting in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. (Source: Sanju teaser/YouTube)
Related News

Ending the wait, the teaser of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor is out. As the teaser titled Sanju was released, people on social media could not hold back their opinions. The various stages of Dutt’s life has been represented by Kapoor sporting different looks and it has people on Twitter very very hooked. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju has an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal. The more than one-minute long teaser begins with Ranbir walking out of Yerawada Central Jail and continues with him narrating the different phases of Dutt’s life.

Watch the teaser here.

The poster has led to hilarious memes on social media. And many are comparing it to the different stages of their lives. While some compared the different looks to their profile pictures of  “Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tinder,” another wrote, “Making different profiles to stalk your ex after she blocks you.”

Some also had some kinds to say about the trailer.

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Did you like the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now