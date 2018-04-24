Sanju teaser: Ranbir Kapoor’s look in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic trigger hilarious memes

Sanju teaser: Twitterati stunned with Ranbir Kapoor’s ace acting in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. (Source: Sanju teaser/YouTube) Sanju teaser: Twitterati stunned with Ranbir Kapoor’s ace acting in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. (Source: Sanju teaser/YouTube)

Ending the wait, the teaser of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor is out. As the teaser titled Sanju was released, people on social media could not hold back their opinions. The various stages of Dutt’s life has been represented by Kapoor sporting different looks and it has people on Twitter very very hooked. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju has an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal. The more than one-minute long teaser begins with Ranbir walking out of Yerawada Central Jail and continues with him narrating the different phases of Dutt’s life.

Watch the teaser here.

The poster has led to hilarious memes on social media. And many are comparing it to the different stages of their lives. While some compared the different looks to their profile pictures of “Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tinder,” another wrote, “Making different profiles to stalk your ex after she blocks you.”

Making different profiles to stalk your ex after she blocks you. pic.twitter.com/asU4NhLRVe — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 24, 2018

We’ve all been #Sanju at some point of our lives. pic.twitter.com/4O58uIKxEb — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) April 24, 2018

Difference between answer sheets of roll number 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 pic.twitter.com/CHH2Te8a9z — Bade Chote (@badechote) April 24, 2018

Some also had some kinds to say about the trailer.

Another blockbuster performance by Ranbir bhai as a Sanju baba .

FDFS ❤❤❤😏😏😏🔥🔥🔥#SanjuTeaser #Sanju pic.twitter.com/xhZ1mvUQWn — DIE HARD HRITHIKAINS ❤ (@AjaySuper30) April 24, 2018

All your favourites can take several seats. RANBIR KAPOOR IS HERE FOR ALL THE WIGS AND COINS 🔥#SanjuTeaser#Sanju pic.twitter.com/0AEIX3t1Mp — pri (@_AgarTumSaathHo) April 24, 2018

I will watch #Sanju only for #RanbirKapoor as he has put his soul in the movie. Without him, one can’t imagine the screenplay. Otherwise, #SanjayDutt doesn’t deserve it. What he has done, can’t be forgotten!!! Hope the movie won’t portray him as Nation’s Hero!!!#SanjuTeaser — Prapti Buch (@p4prapti) April 24, 2018

it’s Hirani’s trademark to find humour in the darkest conditions – it’s what we love about his films and it’s there in full force. i think it’s amazing how they’ve made that tone work. #SanjuTeaser — filmy or die (@filmyordie) April 24, 2018

