Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant
Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor looks like a replica of Sanjay Dutt in this poster; Twitterati agree

Sanju poster: Rajkumar Hirani has been sharing posters from the film and each one of them only point towards the uncanny resemblance between Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor. On May 8, Hirani shared the poster of Rocky, Dutt's first film except with Kapoor's face on it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 9, 2018 1:17:12 pm
sanju poster, ranbir kapoor in sanju, ranbir kapoor as rocky, sanjay dutt as rocky, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Sanju poster: Do you think Ranbir kapoor looks like Sanjay Dutt in the poster? (Source: Rajkumar Hirani/Twitter)
After much anticipation, the teaser of Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt was released. Although it was met with mixed responses, Ranbir Kapoor in and as Sanju was much appreciated. Following that, director of the film Rajkumar Hirani has been sharing posters from the film and each one of them only point towards the uncanny resemblance between Dutt and Kapoor. On May 8, Hirani shared the poster of Rocky, Dutt’s first film except with Kapoor’s face on it. Incidentally it was also the day the film completed 37 years and Dutt had tweeted a heartwarming note regarding that.

“Ranbir in the same poster. Spot the difference,” he wrote as the caption and if you think it is easy to spot the difference then you are wrong. Much like the previous posters, Kapoor looks a lot like Dutt and people on social media too agree.

ALSO READ | Sanju posters: Ranbir Kapoor is Sanjay Dutt’s doppelganger

“You are one of the most intelligent film directors of the recent times. Love your work & anxiously waiting for Sanju. Good luck,” wrote one while another wrote, “Sir, unbelievable transformation.”

This is what Hirani tweeted. 

This is the original poster of Rocky. 

And this is how people reacted.

Talking about his film, Hirani had said, “When we heard the story, we thought that a film needs to be made, and we asked Sanju that we are going to make this film, do you have the courage? the story which you are telling us if it is shown on the screen will it be alright with you?. Will you not have any problem and Sanju agreed.”

What did you think of the poster? Tell us in the comments below.

