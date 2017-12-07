Top Stories

Sania Mirza spills the beans on SRK, Virat Kohli and husband Shoaib Malik in candid Twitter chat

Sania Mirza surprised her fans with a candid Twitter chat to celebrate her 7 million followers. Little did Twitterati know that she would really go no holds barred with a dash of sass and dollops of honesty.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 7, 2017 9:14 pm
sania mirza, sania mirza 7 million fans, sania mirza twitter chat, sania mirza twitter q and a, sania mirza twitter talk, sania mirza question answer, sania mirza shoaib malik, shoaib malik, shah rukh khan, virat kohli, salman khan, indian express, indian express news You’ll be surprised to read Sania Mirza’s honest answers in this Twitter chat! (Source: Sania Mirza/Facebook/File Photo)
Not only one of the most loved tennis stars in India, Sania Mirza is also a hit when it comes to being a social media star. The 31-year-old recently crossed seven million users on Twitter and she was extremely excited and delighted. To keep the celebration going on, she promised her fans and followers a candid Twitter chat, and obliged in no time. “7 milllliooooonnnnn (sic) of usssssss (sic) Thank you to my Twitter family all the love right back at you. issi khushi mein lets do a Q&A at 6 pm IST .. see you there #Sananswers,” she wrote in a tweet.

But, little did Twitterati know that she would really go no holds barred and answer all their questions with a dash of sass and dollops of honesty. From divulging her favourite actor to answering all the questions about her husband and sharing her thoughts on Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan, she won many hearts with her frank answers.

Read her tweet here.

Here are all her revelations in the Twitter Q&As.

Favourite actor

Favourite food

Favourite tennis player

Favourite singer

On Virat Kohli

On Shah Rukh Khan

Most memorable victory

All about Shoaib Malik!

Best and worst purchases

What’s more, Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi and tennis star Martina Navratilova also fired their questions to her.

Favourite Qureshi… Ummm err!

Waterskiing skills!

So, do you have a question for Mirza too? Well, better luck until the next #Sanasays session!

