Sania Mirza spills the beans on SRK, Virat Kohli and husband Shoaib Malik in candid Twitter chat

Not only one of the most loved tennis stars in India, Sania Mirza is also a hit when it comes to being a social media star. The 31-year-old recently crossed seven million users on Twitter and she was extremely excited and delighted. To keep the celebration going on, she promised her fans and followers a candid Twitter chat, and obliged in no time. “7 milllliooooonnnnn (sic) of usssssss (sic) Thank you to my Twitter family all the love right back at you. issi khushi mein lets do a Q&A at 6 pm IST .. see you there #Sananswers,” she wrote in a tweet.

But, little did Twitterati know that she would really go no holds barred and answer all their questions with a dash of sass and dollops of honesty. From divulging her favourite actor to answering all the questions about her husband and sharing her thoughts on Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan, she won many hearts with her frank answers.

7 milllliooooonnnnn of usssssss ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you to my Twitter family all the love right back at you 😘😘😘 issi khushi mein lets do a Q&A at 6 pm IST .. see you there #Sananswers — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017

Here are all her revelations in the Twitter Q&As.

Favourite actor

Favourite food

Biryani of course 😀 http://t.co/DDUA78pDLp — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017

Favourite tennis player

Do you have any favorite tennis players (singles)? #sananswers — ST (@shobz) December 6, 2017

Favourite singer

Your favorite singer ??? 😍

Plyzzzz answer — Mohsin Khan (@MohsinK8758) December 6, 2017

On Virat Kohli

On Shah Rukh Khan

One of the funniest and nicest ppl ever #Sananswers http://t.co/Y50RyWHZS5 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017

Most memorable victory

Favorite And Memorable Victory of yours Tennis History #sananswers — Bhavook Singh (@bhavooksingh) December 6, 2017

First grand slam ever – Australian open http://t.co/ZDFAefuRfq — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017

All about Shoaib Malik!

Shoaib Bai’s most irritating habit ? @MirzaSania #sananswers — A A M I R (@amir_rajpo0t) December 6, 2017

Best and worst purchases

What is the best and worst purchases you’ve ever made?????#Sananswers @MirzaSania — Parthik Chaudhary (@Parthik1111) December 6, 2017

Best – my car

Worst – sooo many clothes #Sananswers http://t.co/ioMsRUDmWs — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017

What’s more, Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi and tennis star Martina Navratilova also fired their questions to her.

Favourite Qureshi… Ummm err!

Maam who is ur favourite Qureshi 🤞 http://t.co/Ww4pKWW1Yo — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) December 6, 2017

Waterskiing skills!

And how did the waterskiing go Sania?:) — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 6, 2017

Let’s just say there is room for improvement 😂 http://t.co/REvqf0nKFy — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017

Lol. Look at it as a great opportunity for improvement:)

It’s a great sport, though I prefer the cold kind of skiing:) — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 6, 2017

So, do you have a question for Mirza too? Well, better luck until the next #Sanasays session!

