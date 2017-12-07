Sania Mirza spills the beans on SRK, Virat Kohli and husband Shoaib Malik in candid Twitter chat

Not only one of the most loved tennis stars in India, Sania Mirza is also a hit when it comes to being a social media star. The 31-year-old recently crossed seven million users on Twitter and she was extremely excited and delighted. To keep the celebration going on, she promised her fans and followers a candid Twitter chat, and obliged in no time. “7 milllliooooonnnnn (sic) of usssssss (sic) Thank you to my Twitter family all the love right back at you. issi khushi mein lets do a Q&A at 6 pm IST .. see you there #Sananswers,” she wrote in a tweet.
But, little did Twitterati know that she would really go no holds barred and answer all their questions with a dash of sass and dollops of honesty. From divulging her favourite actor to answering all the questions about her husband and sharing her thoughts on Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan, she won many hearts with her frank answers.
Read her tweet here.
Here are all her revelations in the Twitter Q&As.
Favourite actor
Your Fav Bollywood Hero ? @MirzaSania #Sananswers
— Alhaz (@alhaz_sidhva) December 6, 2017
Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan http://t.co/XFDDx5rlQj
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
Favourite food
Your Fav Food ? #Sananswers @MirzaSania
— Alhaz (@alhaz_sidhva) December 6, 2017
Biryani of course 😀 http://t.co/DDUA78pDLp
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
Favourite tennis player
Do you have any favorite tennis players (singles)? #sananswers
— ST (@shobz) December 6, 2017
Roger http://t.co/f0sDsovPTg
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
Favourite singer
Your favorite singer ??? 😍
Plyzzzz answer
— Mohsin Khan (@MohsinK8758) December 6, 2017
Arijit Singh #Sananswers http://t.co/5a8PgVB5ko
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
On Virat Kohli
One word for kohli♥️ @MirzaSania #Sananswers
— Boss (@baskarramesh3) December 6, 2017
What a champ @imVkohli #Sananswers http://t.co/EBNioIQGXF
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
On Shah Rukh Khan
One word for shahrukh khan♥️ @MirzaSania #Sananswers
— sajjad bhatuk (@sajjadbhatuk1) December 6, 2017
One of the funniest and nicest ppl ever #Sananswers http://t.co/Y50RyWHZS5
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
Most memorable victory
Favorite And Memorable Victory of yours Tennis History #sananswers
— Bhavook Singh (@bhavooksingh) December 6, 2017
First grand slam ever – Australian open http://t.co/ZDFAefuRfq
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
All about Shoaib Malik!
Shoaib Bai’s most irritating habit ? @MirzaSania #sananswers
— A A M I R (@amir_rajpo0t) December 6, 2017
Too patient 🙄 http://t.co/ddFNRTgciB
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
Mot favorite quality of @realshoaibmalik ?#sananswers
— Rimas Razeek (@rimasafridi) December 6, 2017
Softest heart ❤️ #sananswers http://t.co/28eOG72AGk
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
@MirzaSania which of your Habit @realshoaibmalik bhai dislike?#sananswers
— Sania Masood (@saniamasood22) December 6, 2017
My impatience #Sananswers http://t.co/dx9Hx86GSI
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
Best and worst purchases
What is the best and worst purchases you’ve ever made?????#Sananswers @MirzaSania
— Parthik Chaudhary (@Parthik1111) December 6, 2017
Best – my car
Worst – sooo many clothes #Sananswers http://t.co/ioMsRUDmWs
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
What’s more, Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi and tennis star Martina Navratilova also fired their questions to her.
Favourite Qureshi… Ummm err!
Maam who is ur favourite Qureshi 🤞 http://t.co/Ww4pKWW1Yo
— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) December 6, 2017
Hahha I’ll give you one guess 😏 #Sananswers http://t.co/UrBv0nVRCB
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
Waterskiing skills!
And how did the waterskiing go Sania?:)
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 6, 2017
Let’s just say there is room for improvement 😂 http://t.co/REvqf0nKFy
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
Lol. Look at it as a great opportunity for improvement:)
It’s a great sport, though I prefer the cold kind of skiing:)
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 6, 2017
So, do you have a question for Mirza too? Well, better luck until the next #Sanasays session!
