Sania Mirza posts photo with Roger Federer, invites fans for a fun ‘let’s play the caption game’

Sania Mirza’s love for Hyderabadi biryani is quite evident. (Source: Instagram) Sania Mirza’s love for Hyderabadi biryani is quite evident. (Source: Instagram)

It’s quite clear that Sania Mirza knows how to balance career and personal life well. She’s especially known for her powerful and at times, funny presence on social media. To give her fans a taste of her funny side yet again, Mirza posted a picture with tennis ace Roger Federer. Needless to say, it went viral as she asked her followers to caption it. She even set an example with herself captioning it: “Pssttt- Roger, the Hyderabadi biryani is a lot better than the butter chicken”.

This is not the first time that the tennis star has shared meme-worthy, on-court conversations of herself. However, it is the first time Bollywood actor Tabu commented on any of her posts. The Maqbool actor wrote, “Of course Sania! After all, it’s the birthplace of you and tabu!! Has to have better food!”

The picture has garnered over 80,000 likes on Instagram. And thanks to Tabu’s comment, several foodies are also discussing which dish is better, biriyani or butter chicken!

Here are a few other funny posts of the ‘let’s play the caption game’ by the Indian sport star. Take a look:

What would you write to our power player? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

