‘Women who ate mangoes from my garden gave birth to sons’: Former Hindutva leader’s comment leaves Twitterati ROFL-ing

Tuesday, June 12, 2018
This was not all the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan head, who is an accused in the January 1 Bhima-Koregaon caste violence case, had to say. He also gave various references from the Ramayana and Mahabharata and attacked the present political and social system.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2018 6:59:47 pm
Sambhaji Bhide, Sambhaji Bhide mangoes comment, songs born mangoes Sambhaji Bhide, Sambhaji Bhide mangoes comment, Sambhaji Bhide, who is Sambhaji Bhide, indian express, indian express news Sambhaji Bhide, the head of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan stated that women conceived sons after eating mangoes from his garden. (Source: File Photo)
Time and again, there have been incidents where political leaders have come up with bizarre statements that have often left people amused. However, the list never seems to end. After after  Rahul Gandhi left people laughing with his ‘Coca-Cola was started by a person who sold shikanji’ comment, a bizzare claim former RSS activist Sambhaji Bhide has stunned everyone. The Hindutva leader has claimed that many couples were blessed with ‘sons; after they ate mangoes from his orchard, according to a PTI report. “Mangoes are powerful and nutritious. Some women who ate mangoes of my garden have given birth to sons,” said Bhide while addressing a gathering in Nashik on June 10.

However, this was not all. The Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan head, who is an accused in the January 1 Bhima-Koregaon caste violence case, also gave various references from the Ramayana and Mahabharata and attacked the present political and social system. Quite intrigued by his ‘mangoes’ statement, many people took to social media to troll the politician. While some called out the leader, others added a bit of humour to his statement. Here are some of the reactions the statement garnered:

What do you have to say about Sambhaji Bhide comment? Tell us in the comments section below.

