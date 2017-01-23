Trending News

Samajwadi Party, Congress declares alliance; here’s what Twitterati have to say

SP announced that Congress will be allotted 105 seats in the elections.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 23, 2017 11:13 am
up elections, akhilesh yadav, rahul gandhi, sp congress alliance, sp congress 105 seats, akhilesh yadav congress alliance, twitter reactions akhilesh yadav congress 105 seats alliance, indian express, indian express trending, indian express news Twitterati had so much to say in response to the Congress-SP alliance that was formed recently. (Source: File Photo)

As Uttar Pradesh prepares for the upcoming elections in February, the ruling Samajwadi Party decided to confirm the alliance with Congress, after days of negotiation. SP announced that Congress will be allotted 105 seats in the elections. Earlier in the day, UP Chief Minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav released his party’s manifesto while criticising BJP government and its most popular claim of ‘achche din’. No sooner had the parties declared alliance, it became a matter of debate and discussion on social media, especially Twitter.

Congress had initially demanded 138 seats from the state’s 403 seats. Although the SP had offered 99 seats in response, the Congress asked for six more seats — which the parties agreed on, keeping their differences aside. The joint press conference held by both the parties was lead by Samajwadi Party’s state president Naresh Uttam Patel and state Congress Uttar Pradesh president Raj Babbar. Babbar said the party has decided to form the alliance on the basis on Rahul Gandhi’s work towards empowerment of the youth and Akhilesh Yadav’s leadership, while Patel said the “successful” alliance will be for the nation’s development.

Twitterati meanwhile had some hilarious things to say about the alliance. While some are guessing that Yadav offered 105 seats on the condition that Gandhi will not talk during the election campaigns, others are wondering if the ghosts of past will come back to haunt Congress.

Sample some of the Twitter reactions, here.

