Salman Khan’s ‘Mujhe Ladki Mil Gayi’ tweet gets Twitterati going to town with funny reactions

One man whose wedding Bollywood is eagerly waiting for and is sure going to celebrate with a lot of pomp and show is Salman Khan. The 52-year-old actor tweeted out a statement that has left many in a frenzy. In a tweet which was a jolt out of the blue for many, Khan wrote, “Mujhe ladki mil gayi.” Quite interestingly, the tweet neither has any context, image nor mentioned exactly what the actor is talking about. Jumping the gun, people on social media went into a tizzy and wasted no time wondering about the mystery girl. No prizes for guessing, the story many seem to have wanted to believe was that Khan, who is also known as the ‘most eligible bachelor of Bollywood’ has finally found a girl to get married to. While some congratulated the actor for finally finding his lady love, others being their skeptical self, has questions and so many of them. . Some, expecting this to be some sort of a promotional tweet asked, who the lady lead of his next film is.

Mujhe ladki mil gayi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

Interestingly, the actor clarified all doubts by writing another post in a while and told people that the previous one was about his lady lead for the next film. The post read, “Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na.”

Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na pic.twitter.com/uetTpUKRdi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

However, that didn’t stop people from reacting to the original statement. The tweet kickstarted a series of jokes and hilarious reactions that are too hard to miss. We have curated some of funniest tweets that surfaced after the post went viral. Check out some of them here.

Hope you are not in Thailand. Check kar lena ek baar… — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 6, 2018

Congo bhai for the next venture, what’s the name of the movie?? pic.twitter.com/Oydck32Xev — फ़ंकी βαβα  – सब मोहमाया है✌ (@nillkool) February 6, 2018

*in parallel world * http://t.co/7QzNA5pdpu — kalyug ka devta (@tweetiya_singh) February 6, 2018

When you get a girl as lab partner in engineering — Douche Prani (@super_spazzz) February 6, 2018

Every single guy gets excited like this on Valentine. http://t.co/CdPPUVqtaL — Vicky (not donor) (@iamvik_) February 6, 2018

When you go to Thailand and it’s your lucky day http://t.co/LxwIJ4bp4P — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 6, 2018

Activate: Project Save The Tiger — Imagination Junkie (@Jia1303) February 6, 2018

When she says: muje without alloo wali biryani pasnd hai

He: http://t.co/5j1jMawrxg — B. (@Bushra_iShaikh) February 6, 2018

Every single time when a girl DMs

Me : http://t.co/hAVihJjqqf — 🐺 (@AndColorPockeT) February 6, 2018

Boys when angyl priya starts following them on Twitter… http://t.co/LR3SkHHXbi — Arya Stark (@paharganj2paris) February 6, 2018

Do you also have something funny to say about Salman Khan’s post too? Tell us in the comments section below.

