Presents Latest News

Salman Khan blackbuck case: Netizens debate over the verdict with #SalmanBailorJail

After the Jodhpur session court's order on Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case was postponed, reports say that the actor will have to spend one more night in jail. Meanwhile, Twitterverse engaged in a debate with the hashtag #SalmanBailOrJail.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: April 6, 2018 5:23:15 pm
Salman Khan, Salman Khan Jail, Salman Khan Case, Blackbuck poaching case, Blackbuck poaching case salman khan, salman khan hearing, salman khan bail, salman khan latest news Blackbuck poaching case: Do you think Salman Khan should get a bail or jail? (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Salman Khan, who was accused in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case at Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, has been convicted for a five-year jail term under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The Jodhpur court acquitted co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu due to lack of strong evidence against them. Reportedly, the Jodhpur sessions court has reserved the order on Khan’s bail for tomorrow due to which the actor will  have to spend another night at Jodhpur Central Jail.

While social media is buzzing with updates of the case, many posted a string of reactions on Twitter which range from utter shock to applaud for the judiciary system. Lately, #SalmanBailOrJail hashtag is trending on the micro-blogging site wherein people are debating whether Bhai should get a bail or should stay in jail to serve his sentence.

Here are some tweets in favour of Salman Khan‘s bail.

Meanwhile, others have second thoughts.

It is just a matter of time before the order, which has been postponed until Saturday. While many people are fighting over it, a few have resorted to jokes and memes.

What is your take on it? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Apr 06: Latest News