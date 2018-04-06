Salman Khan blackbuck case: Netizens debate over the verdict with #SalmanBailorJail

Blackbuck poaching case: Do you think Salman Khan should get a bail or jail? (Source: File Photo) Blackbuck poaching case: Do you think Salman Khan should get a bail or jail? (Source: File Photo)

Salman Khan, who was accused in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case at Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, has been convicted for a five-year jail term under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The Jodhpur court acquitted co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu due to lack of strong evidence against them. Reportedly, the Jodhpur sessions court has reserved the order on Khan’s bail for tomorrow due to which the actor will have to spend another night at Jodhpur Central Jail.

While social media is buzzing with updates of the case, many posted a string of reactions on Twitter which range from utter shock to applaud for the judiciary system. Lately, #SalmanBailOrJail hashtag is trending on the micro-blogging site wherein people are debating whether Bhai should get a bail or should stay in jail to serve his sentence.

Here are some tweets in favour of Salman Khan‘s bail.

#SalmanBailOrJail

From one hand-

Some must be eating chicken

Some must be eating muttion

Some must be eating fish

Some must be eating beef And from another hand with their mobile phones they are tweeting “omg Salman khan killed blackbuck, he’s animal killer ” — amir khan (@amirkha03427641) April 6, 2018

#SalmanBailOrJail I think he realizes that he committed grave crimes..and he is ready to atone as well.

Punishment doesnt have to be a jailterm.

It can be something else..like asking him to open hospitals/schools and taking responsibilities for the same.. — Gurdeesh Kaur Sethi (@Ms_Darcy_007) April 6, 2018

#SalmanBailOrJail he should get bailed ASap dis bishnoi community k khilaaf 100 cases hai wahi jodhpur court rape , murder and loot k and these bastards r giving death class to salman’s lawyers #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase — #WeSupportSalmanKhan (@TheDevilShahbaz) April 6, 2018

#WeLoveYouSalmanKhan

He’s a fighter. Don’t need any support back from any1 whom he supported. Nor he need sympathy. He knows that his family and fans are strongly supporting him. His attitude speaks for him. Like a boss. pic.twitter.com/lpxr8zUyZo — सिकंदर 👑 (@SunnyShines_) April 5, 2018

Salman will definitely get bail bcoz no one can be harsh on this old matter.

He has already went to jail earlier so this was a matter of past.We all support you salman.#salmanbailorjail

You are innocent and a good human being. Your goodwill will do justice today @BeingSalmanKhan — Aarisha Tripathi (@Aarishabhuvan22) April 6, 2018

#SalmanBailOrJail Salman shd get bail. He is a great human being .. saving a human’s life is more important den saving an animal and he has saved many human’s life by his charity work.5 years sentenced is too harsh for killing a black buck . — anks (@ankitabhatti) April 6, 2018

#SalmanBailorJail

I wish he should get bail definitely because he saves many lives pure Hindustan ki duae h Bhaijaan ke sath Salman Khan hi Ek aise insaan h jo 90% money donate kr dete h sirf 10% use krte h he is great inspiration to whole world #Beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/n6ct5dVDM5 — Ritesh Pandey Rk 👑 (@RiteshPandeyRk2) April 6, 2018

Meanwhile, others have second thoughts.

Why didn’t @BeingSalmanKhan started Being Human Foundation before Killing Blackbuck & innocent ppl… It’s just a fake charity for hiding his criminal activities !!!#salmanbailorjail — 🌠Don3🌠🔪 (@GautianSourav) April 6, 2018

5saal tak jail m rakho ise.. Why bail #SalmanBailOrJail — Nian (@buffer340) April 6, 2018

#SalmanBailOrJail #BeingSalmankhan Jail for sure. Make it 20 years. Should have gone earlier… Justice delayed isn’t justice denied. Karma has finally caught up with him.. — Jubin Jose (@swordofvictors) April 6, 2018

Does charity gives you a right to kill? Exactly, how much do I have to donate to be eligible for innocuous murder of someone? NNothing against Salman, but he did the crime, now he should do the time #SalmanBailOrJail — Khaleesi (@SomethingNew999) April 6, 2018

#salmanbailorjail He should not get bail at least 2 years so such type of people should understand the Law what is the power of Law. And general peoples should have faith and no body have dare to do such activity. — Vinay Shrivastava (@vkshriv57) April 6, 2018

It is just a matter of time before the order, which has been postponed until Saturday. While many people are fighting over it, a few have resorted to jokes and memes.

#SalmanBailOrJail preparing for next movie In Jail- Khaidi No.106 — Akshay Akki (@AkshayVandure1) April 6, 2018

Sees drugged. Sees on hard drugs. pic.twitter.com/TMGWqlIhHP — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) April 2, 2018

#SalmanBailOrJail Bhai doesn’t need bail, Bhai will escape by using his extraordinary brain, the same he used during ‘Tiger zinda hai’ climax. — Rahul R Marwade (@MarwadeRahul) April 6, 2018

Salman Khan Fan Logic Be like One Can run over people, one can kill black buck. But as soon as he does charity He should not deserve punishment for the ‘crime’ he committed! Dear Salman Khan Bhakths, that’s not how Our Law Works! #SalmanBailOrJail — Keerthi🌹 (@TheDesiEdge) April 6, 2018

What is your take on it? Let us know in the comments below.

