Salman Khan’s Tubelight poster results in memes on Twitter and will leave you ROFL-ing

While the movie-goers are going crazy over Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and the amount of money it is raking in at the box office, Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tubelight’s first look poster also received a warm response. Along with the excitement that it generated among the ‘bhai fans’, the poster is among the latest to become a fodder for meme-makers on social media. With the Internet picking on almost everyone— from Rani Mukerji in a coma from Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding out a box of sindoor from Mohabbatein to Arjun Kapoor’s “Sir, myself from village area” dialogue from Half Girlfriend— this really doesn’t come as a surprise. But it is surely hilarious, with Netizens, especially those on Twitter going to town making the poster into viral memes on the micro-blogging site.

Sample some of the memes here.

1 Over mein Kitni baar ball dali jaati hai ? pic.twitter.com/xYixA6dLZy — Shivam Tripathi (@C_vam_Misspell) May 5, 2017

Which is the best meme format? pic.twitter.com/8KIi8nkY3U — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 5, 2017

“Sab Khush lag rahe hain” “Sab ko rulayega kaun?” pic.twitter.com/Lniudhw6fM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 4, 2017

Script padhe bina movie sign kon karta hai? Bhai: pic.twitter.com/q627jdJCBl — Su-Nil-HMP (@_sapnu_puas) May 4, 2017

Kiske movie mein script nahi thi? pic.twitter.com/5h9u7e4Rdn — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 4, 2017

Tubelight will be Khan’s third movie with director Kabir Khan, after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and will hit the screens during the Eid weekend this year on July 23. What more, the film which marks Sohail Khan’s comeback and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu’s Bollywood debut, also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Is the poster giving you similarly funny ideas too? Let us know in the comments section below.

