‘Tears of gratitute’: Fans shower love after Salman Khan’s emotional thank you note

Salman Khan thanked his fans and family for their love and support. Salman Khan thanked his fans and family for their love and support.

After spending two days in Jodhpur jail being post-conviction in the blackbuck poaching case, Salman Khan was finally granted bail. The Bollywood star flew back to Mumbai and received a warm reception not just from family, friends and members of the film fraternity but also from his fans. Followers who stuck with him during this ordeal despite the court’s ruling were overjoyed to see their ‘bhai’ out. On Monday, the Dabangg actor took to social media to express his gratitude and thanked everyone for being there for him.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Netizens get chatty as ‘Tiger’ is back!

Taking to Twitter the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor wrote, “Tears of gratitude.To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God Bless”. The tweet is now going viral with over 41,000 likes in just two hours.

Tears of gratitude . To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support . God Bless . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 9, 2018

Here’s how the fans reacted:

Hum aapke saath hamesha hai sir. — irfan syed (@IrfanLostboy) April 9, 2018

Lots of love to you — Raspal Kaur (@KKJSRM) April 9, 2018

With u always ❤ God bless you too ❤ — Bhumika✨ #ESCN 💃 (@bhumisolanki) April 9, 2018

We Love You Salman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B0zWQ19LbU — WE LOVE YOU SALMAN (@BadassSalmaniac) April 9, 2018

Hum sab ki dua aap ke sath hai bhai aap ka koi kuch nahi kar sakta pic.twitter.com/FFb9MvrCUm — AarhaN 🤓 #Race3 (@BeingAarhaN) April 9, 2018

Whatever seen from last 4 days fo you from all Fans is really epic. its conforms that you earned N numbers of 💎”HEERA” .Who 💞shines in every Moment with you its really glorious. For this Don’t have words for expressing 🙏🙏#SalmanKhan #SalmankhanConvicted — Sagar Kurane (@Sagar_kurane) April 9, 2018

Thanks sir for your lovely message🙏. Our support and love is always with you. I wish you release from all troubles. God bless you 😘😘 — gayatri (@gayatri502) April 9, 2018

Your fan from Afghanistan …. Love you sir pic.twitter.com/4eY9pmHciX — Masoud Rahnaward (@Rahnaward2) April 9, 2018

@BeingSalmanKhan it’s nothing for you and yes don’t say thanks Instead help 3 people and tell them to do the same thing as well when they have a chance I send you a bunch of flowers and kisses from your loyal fan In morroco i was ready to come to India and take the full blame sir — being Katy spears (@KatySpe43790782) April 9, 2018

Love you #SalmanBhai. You are the best and only the best in the world .#AlwaysLoveSalman #SalmanMeriJaan — Vishal rai (@Vishalr37822604) April 9, 2018

You are you were you will always be before us Salman sir…No amount of happiness equals to ur smile…Keep smiling keep ruling keep shining always rockstar… Love u forever till last breathe ❤ pic.twitter.com/MqBj5lDPtv — WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_HK_) April 9, 2018

Forever <3 pic.twitter.com/S9OBejwO4a — WE LOVE YOU SALMAN (@BadassSalmaniac) April 9, 2018

You are a super star a super human being we love u sir 💐💐 — ashutosh jyoti singh (@ashu0019) April 9, 2018

Always with u Salman sir. — Ritu (@Ritu02187478) April 9, 2018

Tscriiger’s fan can never lost their hope…… — Nitesh singh (@Nitesh1996Singh) April 9, 2018

A big thank you salman sir for the unconditional love 🙌💕…. !! We all r wid you in ur ups & downs situations, God bless. 👏🌹🌹👏 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/s6KivMY9xp — Supriya Agrawal (@Supriya96491038) April 9, 2018

Khan was convicted of killing two blackbucks near Kankani village during the 1998 shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. His co-stars from the film, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam who were also accused in the case.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd