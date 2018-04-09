Presents Latest News

‘Tears of gratitute’: Fans shower love after Salman Khan’s emotional thank you note

Soon after being released on bail, Salman Khan tweeted out to his supporters saying, "Tears of gratitude.To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God Bless".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 9, 2018 9:07:01 pm
Salman Khan thanked his fans and family for their love and support.
After spending two days in Jodhpur jail being post-conviction in the blackbuck poaching case, Salman Khan was finally granted bail. The Bollywood star flew back to Mumbai and received a warm reception not just from family, friends and members of the film fraternity but also from his fans. Followers who stuck with him during this ordeal despite the court’s ruling were overjoyed to see their ‘bhai’ out. On Monday, the Dabangg actor took to social media to express his gratitude and thanked everyone for being there for him.

Taking to Twitter the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor wrote, “Tears of gratitude.To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God Bless”. The tweet is now going viral with over 41,000 likes in just two hours.

Here’s how the fans reacted:

Khan was convicted of killing two blackbucks near Kankani village during the 1998 shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. His co-stars from the film, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam who were also accused in the case.

