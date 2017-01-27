Salman Khan says the blackbuck died a natural death; Twitterati’s in splits

Salman Khas’s statement has left people in splits Salman Khas’s statement has left people in splits

On January 27, actor Salman Khan recorded his statement in front of the magistrate in Jodhpur and said that the blackbuck died under natural circumstances. “Only the first forensic report of Dr Nepalia saying that the animal died of “natural causes” was true and the rest of the evidence is false,” said the actor, according to Times of India report.

The term “natural” hasn’t gone down well with people on social media who can’t stop laughing and cracking jokes on Salman. “A kid who didn’t do his homework makes better excuses than the ones Salman Khan’s advocates are providing in the blackbuck case,” wrote a user. “Salman Khan is a better actor in Court than in his movie,” wrote another.

The 51-year-old actor was asked 65 questions by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit after which he pleaded innocence. “Khan has not committed any crime. After the film shooting, he used to remain in the hotel. He has been framed in the case and we would produce the evidence in favour of his innocence on the next date,” said his counsel H M Saraswat.

Social media is abuzz with comments on Salman and #SalmanKhan #NoMoreExcuses #Blackbuck and #BlackbuckPoachingCase started trending soon after the news broke. Check out some of the most hilarious reactions here.

Salman Khan: The chinkara died due to natural causes.

Donald Trump: That’s an alternative fact. It’s true. — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) January 27, 2017

A kid who didn’t do his homework makes better excuses than the ones Salman Khan’s advocates are providing in the blackbuck case. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 27, 2017

Salman Khan- Blackbuck died of natural causes..

Blackbuck- I am here Judge saheb.. pic.twitter.com/jtHWytlVoy — MumBaekar.. (@katamulgi) January 27, 2017

Salman Khan is a better actor in Court than in his movie. #BlackbuckPoachingCase #Respect — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) January 27, 2017

Salman: Bullets are made of metals which are found in nature ~ so natural death.

Fans ~ Bhaiiii#BlackbuckPoachingCase #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/5Ui1AqGf21 — ikpsgill (@ikpsgill1) January 27, 2017

In-depth reporting on Salman Khan’s black buck case. “He was wearing a blue shirt and blue denims, his favourite colour for court dates.” — Brown Sahiba (@Rajyasree) January 27, 2017

#SalmanKhan says blackbuck died of “natural causes”. That’s a weird name for a bullet though! — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 27, 2017

Salman ” blackbuck died naturally 😑”

Judge ” how 🤔”

Sallu ” meri goli usko lagi 🙄”

J ” fir? 😣”

S ” fir kya, natural si baat hai mar gya 😂” — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 27, 2017

According to salman khan ” blackbuck died of natural causes ” .

Here is the proof . pic.twitter.com/kS9s66ADJ7 — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) January 27, 2017

Bandook dekh ke heart attack aa gaya. http://t.co/5QehBlLVXz — Anurag Verma (@kitAnurag) January 27, 2017

Salman Khan: The chinkara died due to natural causes.

Arbaaz Khan: So did my marriage.

Sohail Khan: So did my career. — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) January 27, 2017

