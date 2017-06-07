Salman Khan gives advice on road safety, the irony was not lost on Twitterati

Salman Khan, clearly should have seen this coming. (Source: File Photo) Salman Khan, clearly should have seen this coming. (Source: File Photo)

It would perhaps be not too far from the truth to say that Salman Khan is controversy’s favourite child. Be it his brawls with the members of media in the past or his run ins with the law, the actor has always been in the news for reasons not related to his films. On Monday during the launch of e-cycles by his brand Being Human, the actor warned the youth against driving recklessly. “I think cycles are okay but motorcycles are really dangerous for them (youngsters) and for other people around as well. We shoot in Film City so I see on the highway people racing recklessly,” the actor said.

“Back in the time, there used to be races at the reclamation, I lost a friend of mine. I am against that. If you want to race, do that on the racing tracks. Don’t use main roads and out yourself and others, who are travelling with you, in danger,” he added. ALSO READ | Salman Khan’s Tubelight poster results in memes on Twitter and will leave you ROFL-ing

The statement, though seemingly sensible, becomes extremely ironical coming from him. The actor was once accused in the 2002 hit-and-run case, where one man sleeping on the pavement was killed and four others were injured. Though he was acquitted of all charges by the Mumbai High Court in 2015, Twitterati could not help but point out at the irony of his statements.

The actor shared this on his official Twitter handle.

And jokes poured in from all corners. Here are some of the reactions.

Can’t argue with this one.

Salman Khan lecturing on “road rage” is like Vijay Mallya giving a TED talk on “how to repay your debts on time.” — Sreeparna Mazumder (@Sreeep) June 6, 2017

This is for everybody who sleeps on footpath. Stay safe, Bhai cycles are here.

For the people, who were sleeping on footpath… 😂😂

Safety Secures…😁#BeingHuman pic.twitter.com/7UTkoQXoup — Iam Aravind (@srk_aravind) June 6, 2017

She had quite an interesting take on the whole event.

Bhai launches E-bikes. Now even if he runs these over, people won’t die. Truly #BeingHuman. — Jugni जुग्नी (@stweetsonal) June 6, 2017

He just had one advice for the actor.

Foothpath pe mat chalana Bhai :) — SHAH RUKH KHAN. (@iamsrk_brk) June 5, 2017

And this.

If you want to drive a car , drive it on roads and not on foot path — Dhinchak mogambo (@bhatakti_atma) June 6, 2017

Well, an impressive analogy this.

Salman Khan talking about road rage and road safety? That’s like Jackie Shroff talking about the evils of bad language and cursing 😂 http://t.co/kxaMgqWG0o — Insha-allah (@TheDhinchakName) June 6, 2017

He pretty much sums up everything we are feeling right now.

Salman Khan gives a lecture on road safety. Irony gets run over on the streets. — Shiv (@ForwardDefence) June 6, 2017

Well, this was brutal.

.@BeingSalmanKhan talking about road safety is like Salman Khan talking about acting. Yeah I went there. http://t.co/zvN8uTSwE3 — Karthik Shankar (@kookykarthik) June 6, 2017

Well, the actor should have seen this coming.

.@BeingSalmanKhan gives a word of advice on road rage: If you want to race, do that on racing tracks. Watch videohttp://t.co/QC3TVntl6F pic.twitter.com/3dFwVpxeqj — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 6, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd