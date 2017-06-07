Latest News

Salman Khan gives advice on road safety, the irony was not lost on Twitterati

Salman Khan was accused in the 2002 hit-and-run case, where one man sleeping on the pavement was killed and four others were injured. Though he was acquitted of all charges by the Mumbai High Court in 2015, Twitterati could not help but point out at the irony of his statements.

Published:June 7, 2017
Salman khan, salman khan 2002 hit and run case, twitter reactions on e cycles by being human, e cycles by being human, indian express, indian express news Salman Khan, clearly should have seen this coming. (Source: File Photo)

It would perhaps be not too far from the truth to say that Salman Khan is controversy’s favourite child. Be it his brawls with the members of media in the past or his run ins with the law, the actor has always been in the news for reasons not related to his films. On Monday during the launch of e-cycles by his brand Being Human, the actor warned the youth against driving recklessly. “I think cycles are okay but motorcycles are really dangerous for them (youngsters) and for other people around as well. We shoot in Film City so I see on the highway people racing recklessly,” the actor said.

“Back in the time, there used to be races at the reclamation, I lost a friend of mine. I am against that. If you want to race, do that on the racing tracks. Don’t use main roads and out yourself and others, who are travelling with you, in danger,” he added. ALSO READ | Salman Khan’s Tubelight poster results in memes on Twitter and will leave you ROFL-ing

The statement, though seemingly sensible, becomes extremely ironical coming from him. The actor was once accused in the 2002 hit-and-run case, where one man sleeping on the pavement was killed and four others were injured. Though he was acquitted of all charges by the Mumbai High Court in 2015, Twitterati could not help but point out at the irony of his statements.

The actor shared this on his official Twitter handle.

And jokes poured in from all corners. Here are some of the reactions.
