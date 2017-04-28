Salman Khan’s ‘Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega’ dance scene is a hilarious meme now, and you’ll relate to it on many levels

Latest News
'When someone finds a script in Salman Khan's movie.'

April 28, 2017
Do you have similar hilarious captions to give to this scene?

Remember the film Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega… from 2000? The Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta-starrer was a dramatic love triangle with Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. While it made for an entertaining watch then, the film’s melodramatic scenes have become the fodder for many memes on the Internet now. Only recently, Netizens spotted a still of Rani Mukerji lying on the hospital bed in a state of coma and instantly turned it into a hilarious meme. Now, another still from the same film has caught social media’s attention.

One of the popular songs from the film goes “Aisa pehli baar hua hai 17-18 saalon mei…”. Internet users diligently spotted a video grab of the song with the subtext ad and churned quirky captions to mould it into an absolutely relatable meme. From correlating ‘Aisa pehli baar hua hai 17-18 saalo mei’ to ‘When Leonardo DiCaprio finally got his Oscar’ and ‘When your rishtedaar doesn’t compare you with other cousins’, the Internet seems to be having a field day with this screen grab.

Sample some of the reactions here.

So, what’s your meme caption?

First Published on: April 28, 2017
