Salman Khan’s ‘Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega’ dance scene is a hilarious meme now, and you’ll relate to it on many levels

Remember the film Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega… from 2000? The Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta-starrer was a dramatic love triangle with Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. While it made for an entertaining watch then, the film’s melodramatic scenes have become the fodder for many memes on the Internet now. Only recently, Netizens spotted a still of Rani Mukerji lying on the hospital bed in a state of coma and instantly turned it into a hilarious meme. Now, another still from the same film has caught social media’s attention.
ALSO READ | ‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ from Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega is now a hilarious meme, thanks to Twitterati who can’t keep calm
One of the popular songs from the film goes “Aisa pehli baar hua hai 17-18 saalon mei…”. Internet users diligently spotted a video grab of the song with the subtext ad and churned quirky captions to mould it into an absolutely relatable meme. From correlating ‘Aisa pehli baar hua hai 17-18 saalo mei’ to ‘When Leonardo DiCaprio finally got his Oscar’ and ‘When your rishtedaar doesn’t compare you with other cousins’, the Internet seems to be having a field day with this screen grab.
Sample some of the reactions here.
@coolfunnytshirt When someone finds a script in salman khan’s movie pic.twitter.com/uylrmjsPr6
— Tichkule & Tichkule (@fake__artist) April 27, 2017
@sagarcasm When you work in TCS and get a hike in salary. pic.twitter.com/ewhIrp3aVc
— Shivang (@shdwiv) April 27, 2017
My boss when I reach office on time. pic.twitter.com/vkMgAcQPpK
— Maithun Troll – HMP (@Being_Humor) April 28, 2017
When @LeoDiCaprio has got his first Oscar. pic.twitter.com/SEtQk7TEp4
— ROFL UPWallah (@UPWallah) April 27, 2017
When a South Delhi girl goes to the gym without make up. pic.twitter.com/2gh67BeHCA
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 28, 2017
When the code I wrote finally compiles and runs without any errors. pic.twitter.com/4bYv3PBDwH
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 28, 2017
When Marwadi doesn’t open his dukan. pic.twitter.com/GdzFztm1PI
— Akshay Jain (@ComedyBanda) April 27, 2017
When rishtedaar doesn’t compare you with other cousins. pic.twitter.com/b2r28s93Us
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 27, 2017
When you see AB De Villiers get run out. #RCBvGL pic.twitter.com/VDtBqGp4Rh
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 27, 2017
When someone says “Today is Shahid Afridi’s birthday” pic.twitter.com/3FQfyQv5O3
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 27, 2017
When she says “Bill mein pay karungi” 😂pic.twitter.com/2M1FqVnKy3
— Delhi se hu bhench*d (@delhichatter) April 27, 2017
So, what’s your meme caption?
First Published on: April 28, 2017 6:03 pm