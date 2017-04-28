Salman Khan’s ‘Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega’ dance scene is a hilarious meme now, and you’ll relate to it on many levels

Do you have similar hilarious captions to give to this scene? (Source: @Being_Humor/Twitter) Do you have similar hilarious captions to give to this scene? (Source: @Being_Humor/Twitter)

Remember the film Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega… from 2000? The Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta-starrer was a dramatic love triangle with Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. While it made for an entertaining watch then, the film’s melodramatic scenes have become the fodder for many memes on the Internet now. Only recently, Netizens spotted a still of Rani Mukerji lying on the hospital bed in a state of coma and instantly turned it into a hilarious meme. Now, another still from the same film has caught social media’s attention.

One of the popular songs from the film goes “Aisa pehli baar hua hai 17-18 saalon mei…”. Internet users diligently spotted a video grab of the song with the subtext ad and churned quirky captions to mould it into an absolutely relatable meme. From correlating ‘Aisa pehli baar hua hai 17-18 saalo mei’ to ‘When Leonardo DiCaprio finally got his Oscar’ and ‘When your rishtedaar doesn’t compare you with other cousins’, the Internet seems to be having a field day with this screen grab.

Sample some of the reactions here.

@coolfunnytshirt When someone finds a script in salman khan’s movie pic.twitter.com/uylrmjsPr6 — Tichkule & Tichkule (@fake__artist) April 27, 2017

@sagarcasm When you work in TCS and get a hike in salary. pic.twitter.com/ewhIrp3aVc — Shivang (@shdwiv) April 27, 2017

My boss when I reach office on time. pic.twitter.com/vkMgAcQPpK — Maithun Troll – HMP (@Being_Humor) April 28, 2017

When a South Delhi girl goes to the gym without make up. pic.twitter.com/2gh67BeHCA — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 28, 2017

When the code I wrote finally compiles and runs without any errors. pic.twitter.com/4bYv3PBDwH — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 28, 2017

When Marwadi doesn’t open his dukan. pic.twitter.com/GdzFztm1PI — Akshay Jain (@ComedyBanda) April 27, 2017

When rishtedaar doesn’t compare you with other cousins. pic.twitter.com/b2r28s93Us — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 27, 2017

When she says “Bill mein pay karungi” 😂pic.twitter.com/2M1FqVnKy3 — Delhi se hu bhench*d (@delhichatter) April 27, 2017

So, what’s your meme caption?

