Salman Khan verdict: Actor gets 5-year jail term in blackbuck poaching case; Twitterati react with jokes

Salman Khan, who was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998, in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, has been jailed for five years and fined Rs 10,000. Along with him, actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, were among the six co-accused in the case, but they have been acquitted.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 5, 2018 3:16:25 pm
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been convicted by the Jodhpur court in the highly controversial blackbuck poaching case. Khan, who was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998, in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, has been jailed for five years and fined Rs 10,000. The trial has been in progress for the last 19 years and Judge Dev Kumar Khatri reserved the order after the final arguments on March 28. Salman has been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. While people on social media have been busy making jokes as soon as the court’s verdict was out, they have erupted with reactions again after the punishment was announced.

Along with him, actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, were among the six co-accused in the case. However, it is just Salman Khan who has been held guilty. While a lot of people on social media are celebrating the decision, calling it a win for the law, others have their reservation regarding the decision. Some have resorted to jokes and memes, of course. While one wrote, “The lifespan of black buck is 10-15 years and Indian Judicial took 20 years to decide how it died,this is our India and we are proud,” another wrote, “First time a tiger has been found guilty of killing a deer.” Some, however, also asked what are the things that really matter.

Here are some of the tweets.

Some had their reservation about the decision.

What do you think of the decision? Tell us in the comments below.

