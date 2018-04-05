Salman Khan verdict: Actor gets 5-year jail term in blackbuck poaching case; Twitterati react with jokes

Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998, in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998, in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been convicted by the Jodhpur court in the highly controversial blackbuck poaching case. Khan, who was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998, in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, has been jailed for five years and fined Rs 10,000. The trial has been in progress for the last 19 years and Judge Dev Kumar Khatri reserved the order after the final arguments on March 28. Salman has been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. While people on social media have been busy making jokes as soon as the court’s verdict was out, they have erupted with reactions again after the punishment was announced.

ALSO READ | Celebrities react as Salman Khan gets 5-year jail term in blackbuck poaching case LIVE UPDATES

Along with him, actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, were among the six co-accused in the case. However, it is just Salman Khan who has been held guilty. While a lot of people on social media are celebrating the decision, calling it a win for the law, others have their reservation regarding the decision. Some have resorted to jokes and memes, of course. While one wrote, “The lifespan of black buck is 10-15 years and Indian Judicial took 20 years to decide how it died,this is our India and we are proud,” another wrote, “First time a tiger has been found guilty of killing a deer.” Some, however, also asked what are the things that really matter.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan verdict: Twitterati ask why was ONLY Salman held guilty, and others set free in blackbuck poaching case

Here are some of the tweets.

@BeingSalmanKhan

5 year jail …

Law wins….👍👍👍 — Anurag harsh 🇮🇳 (@Anuragharshmba) April 5, 2018

Lifespan of blackbuck: 10 to 15 years.

Lifespan of court case when one kills a blackbuck: 20 years. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 5, 2018

Today: #SalmanKhan convicted in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase. Later:

Salman out on bail. Even Later:

Salman launches “Being Black Buck” t-shirts.

3% profits go to charity. More Later:

Salman fans applaud Salman for being a conservationist.

“Tiger Innocent Hai” makes $2 billion. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) April 5, 2018

Judge : You are found guilty.

Salman : Sir sachi, uss dinn gaadi driver chala raha tha.

Judge : abe dusra case chal raha hai.#BlackBuckPoachingCase — Run veer. (@Dil_wala_) April 5, 2018

Salman Khan found guilty in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase.

Finally, some justice for that blackbuck’s great-great-grandchildren. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 5, 2018

Relatives of the Black Buck celebrating after the verdict! #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/7NDNsr1Yn3 — Puchkaloo 💁🏼‍♀️ (@MissusPokerFace) April 5, 2018

The lifespan of black buck is 10-15 years and Indian Judicial took 20 years to decide how it died,this is our India and we are proud .#BlackBuckPoachingCase @htTweets — ankit jhawar (@jhawar2811) April 5, 2018

First time a tiger has been found guilty of killing a deer. #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Retarded Writer (@retardedwriter) April 5, 2018

Some had their reservation about the decision.

Dozens of Dalits killed recently, but no arrests. Blackbuck killed and #SalmanKhan gets jailed why @kathimahesh Blackbuck > Dalits#SalmanVerdict — ClubGanesh (@HalaFantasySpor) April 5, 2018

Dozens of Dalits killed recently, but no arrests. Blackbuck killed and #SalmanKhan gets jailed. Blackbuck > Dalits#SalmanVerdict — PramodSpeaks 💬 (@PramodSpeaks) April 5, 2018

Nothing will happen. Nothing can harm him. SC is there. Everyone knows who is guilty. But it’s Sad that “kare koi bhare koi”

I stand by #SalmanKhan PS- if you’re against him then don’t come in my mention just FO — Sonal (@sonalSalmanK) April 5, 2018

This man will always have a golden heart, despite the bad times he has been through. @BeingSalmanKhan #salmankhan — Rupesђ☥ (@LifeOfRup45) April 5, 2018

What do you think of the decision? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd