This fake ID first came to light last year in February during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. (Source: Rajeev Reddy/Twitter) This fake ID first came to light last year in February during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. (Source: Rajeev Reddy/Twitter)

For fans, their favourite stars on the silver screen are evergreen, and age is just a number. But owing to their immense love for these celebrities, birthdays are always a special occasion and whether they want it or not, ardent fans would not only know the exact age, but some would probably be able to offer details like time – right up to the second! And if involves Bollywood’s Sultan Salman Khan who recently celebrated his 51st birthday in December, facts are nigh impossible to get wrong.

However, a recent image of a voter’s slip that has gone viral shows that Bhaijaan is 64 years old and not 51 as we all thought.

Well, it’s not a case of Photoshopping as one would think. As bizarre as it may sound, the slip did exist. In fact, a voter in the Hyderabad civic polls held in 2016 had turned up with an officially issued identity card carrying the name and picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had mistakenly placed the Dabangg star’s picture on someone else’s voter ID card. Yes, that is true! Well, it seems that the picture has resurfaced yet again on the Internet.

According to the hoax slip, apart from the age, nothing seems to be a problem. In fact, the father’s name too reads as Saleem Khan, minus that the spelling is different as Salim Khan spells his name with an ‘i’. The card shows it as 64 years while the actual age of the actor is 51. However, a look at the picture on the ID and one would know it’s an image downloaded from the Internet.

Though last year the person carrying the ID was not allowed to cast his vote by polling officials and we thought the matter was put to rest, it doesn’t seem so now.

