Latest News

Watch Salman Khan ‘eating’ his own jeans: This video’s breaking the Internet!

In a video that has now gone viral, Salman Khan is seen snapping off a thread from his ripped jeans and putting it in his mouth.

By: Trends Desk | Updated: May 31, 2017 9:23 pm
salman khan, tubelight, salman khan eating jeans, being human Salman Khan’s edible Being Human jeans?

Related News

Salman Khan is known for his antics, but this time he’s taken his ‘I don’t care’ attitude to a whole new level at a recent launch event, and Twitterati’s having a field day of it. At an event for his upcoming movie Tubelight, Khan has been shot eating the threads from his own jeans. Yes, you read that right. We’re not sure if the actor was hungry or simply bored, but he’s given great footage for the Internet to go berserk, and we’re not complaining.

In a video that has now gone viral, Khan is seen snapping off a thread from his ripped jeans, casually putting it in his mouth, chewing on it while seemingly in deep thought, and just when you think that was it, he starts playing with yet another piece of thread. Thankfully (or not, who are we to judge), he reconsiders ‘eating’ a second strand of thread, and instead takes out the first one.

We’re aware that this description may sound bizarre and unappetising, but you really do have to see the video to make out.

 

Of course, once the clip hit the online space, everyone wanted a piece of that pair of edible jeans. From making the obvious connection with his clothing brand Being Human, to commenting on whether the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was tired of fasting for Ramadan, there were one liners and quips accompanying the video everywhere. Bizarrely enough, some even brought in the recent ‘peacock don’t have sex’ angle to the video!

 

Tubelight is scheduled to release on Eid this year. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is about Khan’s character of a simpleton who is struggling to bring back his soldier brother from the clutches of the enemy during war.

More Related News

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 31: Latest News