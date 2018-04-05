Presents Latest News

Salman Khan verdict: Twitterati ask why was ONLY Salman held guilty, and others set free in blackbuck poaching case

Salman Khan was found guilty by the Jodhpur court in the blackbuck poaching case verdict. Though the others accused - including Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu - were acquitted. Soon after the verdict was out, social media erupted with reactions, many asking why only one was held accountable.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 5, 2018 12:30:39 pm
Salman Khan, blackbuck poaching case, Salman Khan news, Salman Khan case, Salman Khan convicted, Salman Khan verdict, Salman Khan blackbuck, Salman Khan latest, Salman Khan jodhpur court, Salman Khan jail, Blackbuck poaching case, Salman khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Salman accused in blackbuck poaching case, jodhpur, indian express Salman Khan was found guilty by the Jodhpur court, people on social media wonder why the other six were acquitted. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

The Jodhpur court has convicted Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the highly controversial blackbuck poaching case. Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998 in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, who were among the six co-accused in the case, have been acquitted.

Soon after the court’s verdict was out, social media erupted with reactions – which ranged from utter shock to hailing the judiciary for ‘justice delivered’.

ALSO SEE | Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case LIVE

The trial of the case has been in progress for the last 19 years and Judge Dev Kumar Khatri reserved the order after the final arguments on March 28. Salman, who has been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, may face six years imprisonment.

In the meantime, actor Saif Ali Khan had already courted a controversy upon landing in the city and was heard threatening his driver after he was surrounded by media people. In the video clip, Khan is heard telling his driver, “Sheesha upar karo aur reverse kar lo varna padegi ek (put the window up and reverse the car or else you will get slapped)”.

Netizens have been closely following the proceedings of the case, and as soon as the verdict was out, there mixed comments from all corners. There were also questions raised as to how only Salman Khan had been convicted, while the others were let off Scott free. Here’s a sample of the chatter online:

What are your views about the verdict? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Apr 05: Latest News