Salman Khan verdict: Twitterati ask why was ONLY Salman held guilty, and others set free in blackbuck poaching case

The Jodhpur court has convicted Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the highly controversial blackbuck poaching case. Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998 in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, who were among the six co-accused in the case, have been acquitted.
Soon after the court’s verdict was out, social media erupted with reactions – which ranged from utter shock to hailing the judiciary for ‘justice delivered’.
The trial of the case has been in progress for the last 19 years and Judge Dev Kumar Khatri reserved the order after the final arguments on March 28. Salman, who has been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, may face six years imprisonment.
In the meantime, actor Saif Ali Khan had already courted a controversy upon landing in the city and was heard threatening his driver after he was surrounded by media people. In the video clip, Khan is heard telling his driver, “Sheesha upar karo aur reverse kar lo varna padegi ek (put the window up and reverse the car or else you will get slapped)”.
Netizens have been closely following the proceedings of the case, and as soon as the verdict was out, there mixed comments from all corners. There were also questions raised as to how only Salman Khan had been convicted, while the others were let off Scott free. Here’s a sample of the chatter online:
6 Acquitted actors to #SalmanKhan – “Hum Saath Saath nahi hai”#SalmanKaKyaHoga #SalmanTrial #SalmanVerdict #blackbuck #Jodhpur #BlackBuckPoachingCase
— Nitin Yadav (@_nitinyadav_) April 5, 2018
#BlackBuckPoachingCase #SalmanKhan
Black Buck!
Was a sitting duck!
Ran out of luck!
When Salman ran a muck!
The whole case sucks!!!
RIP that Black Buck!!
— StayTrue (@SriNitish) April 5, 2018
#BlackBuckPoachingCase couldn’t understand how come rest of them free and #SalmanKhan convicted?
— abhishekkatiyar (@abhishekkatiyar) April 5, 2018
In movie they all said hum sath sath hai meanwhile in verdict #SaifAliKhan #tabbu #SonaliBendre #neelam says to #SalmanKhan HUM SATH SATH NAHI HAI
— Amal Kulshrestha (@AmalKulshrestha) April 5, 2018
So others get acquitted? Everyone but one? Wow, it must be fun to be Saif Ali Khan, Tabu etc. Saif comes from hunting background.
That’s what media’s propagand, bias and targeting one out of everyone does.
No matter what happens i will always love you & support you #SalmanKhan
— Jieyaa (@swayinthewoods) April 5, 2018
Conviction for @BeingSalmanKhan and the rest acquitted. Given benefit of doubt- Saif, Neelam, Tabu
#BlackBuckPoachingCase
— Payal Mehta (@payalmehta100) April 5, 2018
Sallu fans to judge After verdict of #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/igHnWnQjQM
— Anshuman Mishra 🇮🇳 (@Anshuman86m) April 5, 2018
The black buck did what no human could. Also, truth is universal. #BlackBuckPoachingCase #blackbucklivesmatter
— Chutney Times (@NithyaRajagopal) April 5, 2018
Salman Fans Right Now😢😢😢#BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/Wp05LiTIR8
— VIKRAM (VIKING) AHIR (@ahir_believes) April 5, 2018
#BlackBuckPoachingCase Nothing going to happen to sallu
keep faith in Indian judiciary
Asusual he will be acquitted. verdict goes by this way backbuck wanted to commit suicide.approached salman for help which he couldnot ignore. Black buck took his gun later and shot himself.🐐
— 1_ndia (@1_ndia) April 5, 2018
#BlackBuckPoachingCase thank god that this time it was not that the blackbuck committed suicide and that Bhai was not holding the gun😂😂🤣🤣
— Rahul (@rinksra99) April 5, 2018
Salman khan reaction 😭😭😭😂 #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/hwXXYF9URL
— Rajeev (@YdvRajeev) April 5, 2018
Not that I am Anti-Salman, but he will get away with this too. #BlackBuckPoachingCase
— Manisha Shewaramani (@ManishaShew) April 5, 2018
BHAI CONVICTED
Now it’s time for another driver to hold his gun and 🤐…#SalmanVerdict #BlackBuckPoachingCase
— Pulkit Verma (@DDynamosFanclub) April 5, 2018
Deers must be so happy but not the dears…. #SalmanConvicted #BlackBuckPoachingCase #nooffence #PunIntended
— Saloni chopra (@ico_techno) April 5, 2018
#BlackbuckPoachingCase Salman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan found guilty, others acquitted.
— Venkatesh (@Vanket1) April 5, 2018
#BlackBuckPoachingCase
It took 19yrs to take a decision & convict the culprit but it won’t take 10min. To get Bail for it too .@BeingSalmanKhan
You can still Confess & Tell the Truth bcoz you have lived your life after doing these many Accidents & Incidents#MeraBharatMahan
— Sunil Gandhi (@Sunpreity) April 5, 2018
Kal Rickshaw Strike ??#BhaiJailed#BlackBuckPoachingCase
— ßαßu ßhαïψα (@Shahrcasm) April 5, 2018
#BlackBuckPoachingCase It just took 20 years…
— M(r)s. Baahubali 😍 (@VivaciousVids) April 5, 2018
So #SalmanKhan is convicted in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yHjmHlODec
— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) April 5, 2018
