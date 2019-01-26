Salman Khan’s Bharat teaser triggers meme fest on social media

The teaser of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, that is set to release on June 5, was released a day before the Republic Day adding to the patriotic mood of the nation. The 1.26-minute teaser, which has over 2 million views, features the actor in different avatars including that of a naval officer, circus artist and an old man.

The movie, which is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean movie Ode to My Father, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and sees the transformation of Khan’s character. The teaser, which begins with a scene from India-Pakistan partition, created quite some buzz on social media and it did not take long for the memes to follow.

Watch the teaser here:

Check out some of the hilarious memes trending on social media:

When a Mumbaikar visits Delhi the first time. pic.twitter.com/9JZhPwrC6a — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 25, 2019

Paneer Lababdar, Paneer Lazeez, Shahi Paneer, Paneer Pasanda, Paneer Tikka Masala be like #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/gRkLIFowBy — Niraag® S 🏏 (@niraag69) January 25, 2019

#BharatKaTeaser

When ladki waley ask Ladka krta kya hai His parents pic.twitter.com/k4eGbVi23D — Himanshi Kunwar🇮🇳 (@HimanshiKunwar1) January 25, 2019

Me, making different email IDs to get Free Netflix subscription for a month. #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/HFo2mlHvPL — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 25, 2019

When teacher forgets to put full stop on black board and you correct her in front of whole class. #BharatKaTeaser pic.twitter.com/aemSIdd5AM — Jal Ka Raja (@JalKaRaja) January 25, 2019

Neil Nitin Mukesh be like.. pic.twitter.com/Vsb9gUtVoV — واعظ خان (@WaizArd20) January 25, 2019

#BharatKaTeaser Salman : What’s my role in the movie? Director : Do whatever you want to do man Salman : pic.twitter.com/PlyOMvRkRB — Bade Chote (@badechote) January 25, 2019