Salman Khan’s Bharat teaser triggers meme fest on social media

Salman Khan's Bharat movie, which is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean movie Ode to My Father, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and sees the character of Khan evolve throughout the movie.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat’s tagline reads, ‘A journey of a man and nation together.’

The teaser of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, that is set to release on June 5, was released a day before the Republic Day adding to the patriotic mood of the nation. The 1.26-minute teaser, which has over 2 million views, features the actor in different avatars including that of a naval officer, circus artist and an old man.

The movie, which is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean movie Ode to My Father, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and sees the transformation of Khan’s character. The teaser, which begins with a scene from India-Pakistan partition, created quite some buzz on social media and it did not take long for the memes to follow.

Watch the teaser here:

Check out some of the hilarious memes trending on social media:

