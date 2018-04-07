Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Netizens get chatty as ‘Tiger’ is back!

Tiger is back! What are your thoughts about Salman Khan’s bail from the Jodhpur court? (Source: File Photo) Tiger is back! What are your thoughts about Salman Khan’s bail from the Jodhpur court? (Source: File Photo)

Salman Khan, who was accused in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case at Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, has been granted bail by the Jodhpur court. The hearing for suspension of the sentence, which was earlier slated for Friday, was deferred to Saturday after the district and sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi called for records pertaining to the trial court judgment.

The court had announced a five-year jail term under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The Jodhpur court acquitted co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu due to lack of strong evidence against them.

While fans were “praying” for the immediate release of their favourite Bollywood superstar, others were waiting for a just jugdement from the law makers. However, as bail was granted to the 50-year-old actor, Twitter started buzzing with witticims about how “Tiger is back!”

Here are some happy reactions from the fans.

After spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, Salman Khan has been granted bail ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8DpwFIiBtY — Abdullah Bhatt (@AbdullahNisar95) April 7, 2018

Best news for me of 2018 till date cant express how happy i am!!@BeingSalmanKhan WE LOVE SALMAN KHAN — Md.Gufran Khan™ (@being_MGK) April 7, 2018

I am very happy on the release of Salman Khan. I will always cooperate with Salman sir. His enemies will be burning on his release, so don’t burn so much otherwise you will become Kabab And kabab is favourite dish of Salman khan @BeingSalmanKhan @RubikaLiyaquat @JagratiShukla29 — Neetu Singhaniya (@iReallyNeetu) April 7, 2018

#BlackBuckPaochingCase | Judge Joshi ने Salman Khan को दी जमानत. 50 हजार के मुचलके पर मिली जमानत. अब हाई कोर्ट में अपील करेगा बिश्नोई समाज. pic.twitter.com/7n0tvhh695 — Anshul Tiwari (@JrAnshul) April 7, 2018

@BeingSalmanKhan has been granted bail on my birthday I’m so happy rn and only thing I want is him to live a long life doesn’t matter how he is he’s always be my best person #BlackBuckPaochingCase #SalmanKhanbail — Galbi 🎈 (@abdurrehmxn) April 7, 2018

A geya tiger Khushi Manao love u bhai @BeingSalmanKhan Gets Bailed pic.twitter.com/xvBmbWN2L4 — Salman is Innocent….!!! (@BeingTusharSalu) April 7, 2018

And, here are some witty ones.

Bhai should write a book on how to get away with crimes in few easy steps:

1. Commit crime

2. Neutralise key witnesses

3. Get the judge transferred from the case

4. Get bail/ acquitted #SalmanBail #BlackBuckPaochingCase #JodhpurCourt #BhaiKaSwag #FaithinMoneyRestored — Nitin Mishra (@Nitin_IIMI) April 7, 2018

Salman Khan granted bail at Rs.50,000, apparently the black buck committed suicide #BlackBuckPaochingCase — Ram Manohar (@_rammanohar) April 7, 2018

According to the reports, the court has asked Salman Khan to be present for the processing on May 7.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd