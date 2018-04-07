Presents Latest News

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Netizens get chatty as ‘Tiger’ is back!

After spending two nights at Jodhpur Central Jail, Salman Khan got bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Saturday. While his fans celebrated the Tiger's return, others questioned the judgement.

Updated: April 7, 2018 4:15:58 pm
Salman Khan, Salman Khan Jail, Salman Khan Case, Blackbuck poaching case, Blackbuck poaching case salman khan, salman khan hearing, salman khan bail, salman khan latest news, Salman Khan live updates, indian express Tiger is back! What are your thoughts about Salman Khan’s bail from the Jodhpur court? (Source: File Photo)
Salman Khan, who was accused in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case at Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, has been granted bail by the Jodhpur court. The hearing for suspension of the sentence, which was earlier slated for Friday, was deferred to Saturday after the district and sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi called for records pertaining to the trial court judgment.

The court had announced a five-year jail term under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The Jodhpur court acquitted co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu due to lack of strong evidence against them.

While fans were “praying” for the immediate release of their favourite Bollywood superstar, others were waiting for a just jugdement from the law makers. However, as bail was granted to the 50-year-old actor, Twitter started buzzing with witticims about how “Tiger is back!”

Here are some happy reactions from the fans.

And, here are some witty ones.

According to the reports, the court has asked Salman Khan to be present for the processing on May 7.

