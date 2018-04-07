‘Taimur’s reaction on Bhai’s bail’: Salman Khan gets bail, Twitter memes set sail

Blackbuck poaching case: What are your thoughts on Salman Khan’s bail? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Blackbuck poaching case: What are your thoughts on Salman Khan’s bail? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

After spending two nights at the Jodhpur Central Jail, Salman Khan got bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The Bollywood actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, near Jodhpur — during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. A district and sessions court in Jodhpur granted bail to the actor – after being sentenced to five years of imprisonment in the case – on the condition that he will have to produce two sureties worth Rs 25,000 and a bail bond of Rs 50,000.

Along with Khan – who was last seen in the movie Tiger Zinda Hai – actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, were among the six co-accused in the case. However, it is just Salman Khan who has been held guilty. After the latest update, fans on social media could be seen exchanging happy thoughts about the acceptance of bail plea. Needless to say, many others have resorted to jokes and memes, and it will make you chuckle all day long.

Check out some tweets on the micro-blogging site here.

Salman Khan has done cameos in Judwa 2, Om Shanti Om and jail. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) April 7, 2018

Kaun hai jo badi se badi mushkilon se aapko bahar nikale “bhai ka lawyer”

Aur Kaun hai jo aapko badi se badi gaadi se bahar nikale “bhai ka driver”#BlackBuckPaochingCase — P.S (@popaway_) April 7, 2018

#BlackBuckPaochingCase

Salman Khan granted bail.

Asharam bapu to salman khan.👇 pic.twitter.com/juDFsyJuYy — Ashish Mishra (@kartavyaam) April 7, 2018

I do not blame Salman Khan.

It was the Black Bucks who were at fault to come within

the range of the rifle fire! — Kishan Hattangadi (@Sickular_Hater) April 7, 2018

#BlackBuckPaochingCase

I was in d washroom when maa shouted,”Salman got arrested”. I got out to check d news n they already were flashing d news of his bail….hmmmm….hw long was I in there😱 — Devi Lal (@Synonymouss) April 7, 2018

5th April- #SalmanKhan convicted, sentenced for 5 Years.

6th April- 87 Judges transferred, including the judge who was supposed to hear Salman Khan’s Bail Plea.

7th April- Salman Khan Granted Bail. Bhai ki movie me story nai hai😂Real life hi movie hai.#BlackBuckPaochingCase — Rishabh Tiwari (@rish2212) April 7, 2018

What do you think about the reactions to Salman Khan’s bail? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd