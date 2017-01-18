Trending News

Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act case: Twitterati says ‘no surprise’

Take a look at some funny and witty tweets that are being circulated online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 18, 2017 12:58 pm
'Raise your hands if this comes as a surprise for you. Wait! I see no hands.' (Source: File Photo)

Twitter’s been buzzing with reactions to the the acquittal of Salman Khan by the Jodhpur court, which gave him the benefit of doubt in a case in which the actor was charged under the Arms Act. Though the buzz started even before Khan made his blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in court, with most people actually anticipating the judgment – given the way things had panned out with respect to the black buck case previously, in which he got out scott free as well.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan acquitted by Jodhpur court in 18-year-old Arms Act case

While the Dabangg star’s ardent fan following has been rejoicing, there are quite a few who have has questioned the judicial system and what this implication of this verdict. In regards to Khan’s run in with the law, besides the cases of poaching of endangered antelopes under Wildlife (Protection) Act, a case under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act was filed against him for allegedly keeping and using the fire arms with expired licence in the poaching of black bucks in Kankani near Jodhpur during October 1-2, 1998.

The Rajasthan High Court had earlier acquitted the Bollywood actor in two cases of poaching of chinkara. Khan had appeared in the court on March 10, 2016, to record his statements, wherein he had pleaded innocence and had stated that he had been framed in the case by the forest department.

Tweeple were quick to draw upon the black buck case and equate it with this one as well, saying it’s likely the poor animal committed suicide and tried to frame the actor, and even demonetisation makes an appearance. Take a look at some funny and witty tweets that are being circulated online.

 

